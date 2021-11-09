Visit the new DW website

Marine life

Our oceans are teeming with life.

But such life is also facing pressures: global warming, pollution, overextraction of resources. Here, an automatic compilation of DW content on marine life.

November 2017 Reef-friendly sunscreen for sale in a dive center

Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire 09.11.2021

In the Caribbean, one Dutch governed island is working on strengthening its coral reefs. The reefs provide food and income to local residents and are a refuge for wildlife.

06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 02.11.2021

COP26: Nations pledge to reduce methane emissions - "Fishticuffs" between the French and British

January 9, 2017*** Boxes of Fresh fish which have been sold at auction are dispatched from the Auction Hall of Grimsby Fish Market in Grimsby, northern England, on January 9, 2017. Grimsby Fish Market opened in 1996 and holds a daily fish auction which is recognised as one of the most important fish markets in Europe. The majority of fresh fish at the market originates from Iceland and Norway, but it also handles catches from Faroe, Scotland, Ireland as well as from local vessels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

'Fishticuffs' between the French and British 02.11.2021

France and the UK are back at the negotiating table over fishing rights. In this aquatic game of chicken, the two countries have narrowly avoided escalating a trade war.
BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
This February, 2016 photo released Monday, May 30, 2016 by ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies shows mature stag-horn coral bleached at Lizard Island, Great Barrier Reef off the eastern coast of northern Australia. The reef studies center released the results of its survey of the 2,300-kilometer (1,430-mile) reef off Australia's east coast on Monday. The scientists found that about 35 percent of the coral in the northern and central sections of the reef are dead or dying. Some parts of the reef had lost more than half of the coral to bleaching. (David Bellwood/ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

Climate change killed 14% of the world's coral reefs in 10 years: study 05.10.2021

A study by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network shows that corals are under siege from global warming. Fourteen percent of the world's corals were lost between 2009 and 2018.
USA, 2005: Elfenbeinspecht (Campephilus principalis principalis), Praeparat eines Maennchens. Wiederentdeckung eines Jungvogels der ausgestorben geglaubten Art am 27.2.2004 durch drei Ornithologen im Cache River National Wildlife Refuge im Bundesstaat Arkansas. [en] Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004. | USA, 2005: Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004.

US declares 23 species extinct, including ivory-billed woodpecker 29.09.2021

The rare move was a sign that scientists have given up all hope of resuscitating the birds and fish. Experts have warned that a major extinction event could occur if the world doesn't move to tackle climate change.
Newhaven fishing boat skipper Neil Whitney (R) and deckhand Nathan Harman (L) clear the fish from the net aboard the Newhaven fishing boat 'About Time' after the second trawl of the day, off the south-east coast of England on October 12, 2020. - Trawling the Channel aboard his boat 'About Time', skipper Neil Whitney is hopeful the UK can net a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that he insists finally favours British fishing. A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday will attempt to unlock stalled talks with London weighed down by a key future fishing agreement. We want control of our waters, control of our own (fishing) quotas and we have to build a future because at the moment you can't look ahead and try and work out what's going to happen because we've got no control, Whitney told AFP after setting off in pitch blackness from Newhaven, a port on England's south coast. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Illegal trawlers emptying the oceans 24.09.2021

Fish is in high demand and an important source of protein for many people worldwide. But there are thousands of vessels operating illegally. Overfishing is a growing problem.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
24.2.2013, Salzburg, Österreich, A German hunting Terrrier is picturerd during the Hohe Jagd hunting fair on February 24, 2013 in Salzburg. AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP via Getty Images)

This way home: A dog's magnetic sense of direction 16.09.2021

Dogs are known for their navigation skills. As with birds, cats and fish, dogs can find their way home from almost anywhere. We just don't know why.

Tanzania: Unlocking Lake Tanganyika's economy 15.09.2021

More than 90 percent of fishers and seafood processors from the world's deepest lake Tanganyika, lack refrigerators for storing fish stocks. With the FISH4ACP project, the UN food agency FAO, the EU, and the German government want to help unlock the economy of fishing communities in Tanzania and other countries.
12.09.2021 In this image released by Sea Shepherd Conservation Society the carcasses of dead white-sided dolphins lay on a beach after being pulled from the blood-stained water on the island of Eysturoy which is part of the Faeroe Islands Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. The dolphins were part of a slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins that is part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel. (Sea Shepherd via AP)

Faroe Islands: Activists slam killing of hundreds of dolphins 15.09.2021

Locals have expressed concern over negative attention after hundreds of dolphins were killed. Conservation activists have called the 400-year-old tradition cruel.

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina
A surfer carries his board into the water next to a sign declaring a shark sighting on Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, November 24, 2015. A spate of shark attacks and sightings in Australia is leaving some of the world's choice surfing and swimming beaches deserted ahead of summer Down Under. Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere typically draws millions of people to the warm Pacific waters of eastern Australia but for many the risk may not be worth it. Picture taken November 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia: Surfer dies after shark attack 05.09.2021

The man succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of emergency services off the coast of New South Wales.
Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) in Beqa (Benga) Lagoon, a reserve where sharks are fed as part of a commercial diving operation. Viti Levu, Fiji, South Pacific. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1495541 PetexOxford Bull Sharks Carcharhinus leucas in Beqa BENGA Lagoon a Reserve Where Sharks are Fed As Part of a Commercial Diving Operation Viti Levu Fiji South Pacific PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1495541 PetexOxford

2 in 5 shark species threatened with extinction — IUCN 04.09.2021

The latest update of the IUCN's Red List for Threatened Species blames overfishing for the risk to hundreds of shark and ray species. Conservation experts say the Komodo dragon is also in danger from climate change.
Ein Glatthai schwimmt im Becken „Offener Atlantik“ des Ozeaneums. Das Deutsche Meeresmuseum in Stralsund züchtet nach eigenen Angaben als einzige europäische Einrichtung erfolgreich Glatthaie.

'Virgin birth:' How does a shark reproduce without a mate? 02.09.2021

The news that a female shark at an Italian aquarium gave birth without having mated with a male first was widely reported. But how rare is a "virgin birth" in sharks?
