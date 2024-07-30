  1. Skip to content
Philippines: Land reclamation puts fisheries under threat

Chantal Eco in Cavite, Philippines
July 30, 2024

In the Philippines, fishing communities are bearing the brunt of the government’s land reclamation projects. Faced with a decline in fish catch, their livelihoods are at risk.

