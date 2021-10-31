Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of the Philippines in Southeast Asia is an island country made up of more than 7,000 islands and islets. With a population of roughly 100 million, the ethnically diverse country has 19 recognized languages.
The name Philippines hails from colonial power Spain, which named the territory after King Philip II of Spain. Manila is the capital city, Quezon City is the most populous. This page contains DW's most recent content on the Philippines.