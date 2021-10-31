Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Philippines

The Republic of the Philippines in Southeast Asia is an island country made up of more than 7,000 islands and islets. With a population of roughly 100 million, the ethnically diverse country has 19 recognized languages.

The name Philippines hails from colonial power Spain, which named the territory after King Philip II of Spain. Manila is the capital city, Quezon City is the most populous. This page contains DW's most recent content on the Philippines.

26.12.2014 In this photo taken on December 26, 2014, Jorge Madlos, spokesperson and member of the communists' armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), reads a statement during the 46th anniversary of the NPA's founding in a remote village on the southern island of Mindanao. The Philippine government and communist rebels said on December 26 that formal negotiations to end a lengthy insurgency could restart shortly, though the rebels' armed wing announced it was beefing up its guerilla campaign. AFP PHOTO (Photo by AFP)

Philippines: Top communist rebel commander killed 31.10.2021

Jorge "Ka Oris" Madlos, a top leader of the military wing of the Philippines' rebel communist party, has been killed during a gun battle with the army in a mountainous area of the island of Mindanao.
Euro banknotes show wealth and success

Israeli con artist wanted in Germany arrested in the Philippines 26.10.2021

Kfir L. is suspected of stealing millions of euros from hundreds of unsuspecting victims via a fake online trading platform.
Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa gestures during an interview at a restaurant in Taguig city, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Nobel-winning journalist Ressa: 'Tech tearing apart shared reality' 19.10.2021

DW spoke with Maria Ressa about journalism, facts and democracy. The Philippines-based journalist warned that tech companies are grabbing power and money while abdicating responsibility.
12.10.2021 Rescuers search for victims in a house buried by a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Baguio city, northern Philippines on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. A number of people have been killed and others were reported missing in landslides and flash flood set off by a storm that barreled through the tip of the northern Philippines overnight then blew away Tuesday, officials said. (AP Photo)

Storm Kompasu leaves trail of death in Philippines 14.10.2021

Fatalities have been reported in several regions after Tropical Storm Kompasu barreled across the Philippines, with climate change making the extreme rainfall increasingly deadly.
18 January 2020, Bavaria, Munich: (l.-r.) Peter Sunde Kolmisoppi (Co-Founder Pirate Bay) & Maria Ressa (CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler) closeups at DLD Munich Conference 2020, Europes big innovation conference, Alte Kongresshalle, Munich, January 18 20, 2020 Picture Alliance for DLD / Hubert Burda Media | Verwendung weltweit

Philippines: Duterte's office 'happy' about Ressa's Nobel Prize 11.10.2021

The office of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, despite taking steps to shut down her news site, Rappler.
Vice President Leni Robredo. FILE | Verwendung weltweit

Philippines: Vice-President Leni Robredo announces run for presidency 07.10.2021

A liberal human rights lawyer, and political opponent of President Rodrigo Duterte, Robredo's announcement comes days after the son of ex-dictator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced his bid.
Philippine Senator Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. gestures during a media forum Wednesday, Oct.7, 2015, two days after announcing he is seeking the nation¿s second highest office in next year¿s national elections, at suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. Marcos Jr., the son of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, said that Filipinos are no longer concerned with abuses committed under his father¿s rule, angering human rights activists who say he wants people to forget his father¿s strongman rule that a popular revolt ended 29 years ago. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Philippines: Marcos heir says he will run for presidency 05.10.2021

The son of the late Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos has announced his bid for the presidency in 2022. He joins a field of contenders seeking to replace the outgoing Rodrigo Duterte.
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte administers the oath taking ceremony during the national convention of his PDP-Laban party in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021. The Philippines' governing party nominated Duterte on Wednesday as its vice presidential candidate in upcoming elections, a maneuver widely seen as an effort to keep the popular leader near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits. (Toto Lozano/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte announces departure from politics 02.10.2021

The often controversial president has said he will not take part in elections in June 2022, opting to step down at the end of his term.
Nhieshalyn Galicia, 8, a grade 2 student, works on a school assignment at her home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, January 6, 2021. I actually think it would be much better if they postpone schooling for the meantime because not all parents are capable of teaching their children. It's really difficult and time-consuming, especially for me with two children. Sometimes they have questions that are difficult for me to answer, said Nhieshalyn's mother, Judelyn Margot Arnaiz. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez SEARCH LOPEZ SCHOOL ONLINE FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Philippines: COVID school closures threaten education 'catastrophe' 21.09.2021

Unlike most other countries, the Philippines has decided to keep schools closed for another year to contain COVID-19. Rights advocates warn millions of children without internet access are missing out on an education.
In this photo provided by the Manny Pacquiao MediaComms, Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks during a national convention of his PDP-Laban party in Quezon city, Philippines on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021. Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. (Manny Pacquiao MediaComms via AP)

Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippines' president in 2022 20.09.2021

The former boxer and now senator has promised to tackle corruption and poverty. Despite his popularity, the nomination garnered a lukewarm reaction due to his past controversies and lack of political experience.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his final State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, July 26, 2021. Duterte delivered his final State of the Nation speech Monday before Congress, winding down his six-year term amid a raging pandemic, a battered economy and a legacy overshadowed by a bloody anti-drug crackdown that set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court. (Jam Sta Rosa/Pool Photo via AP)

Philippines says Duterte won't cooperate with ICC 'war on drugs' probe 16.09.2021

President Duterte's legal counsel said the Hague-based war crimes court has no jurisdiction to probe the Philippines' anti-drug crackdown. He added that ICC investigators will not be allowed entry into the country.

People standing by the coast as Typhoon Chanthu is expected to bring winds and rain over the weekend in Yilan,Taiwan, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Typhoon Chanthu set for Taiwan after lashing Philippines 11.09.2021

Taiwan is urging residents to stay indoors and brace for torrential rain and heavy winds as Typhoon Chanthu approaches. Gusts of wind reached up to 250 kph (155 mph) over the Philippines.
A destroyed building is pictured in the aftermath of tropical storm Consons in Dimasalang, Mastabe, Philippines September 7, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Rupert Bulalaque Capellan/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Philippines: Storm Conson hits eastern coast, causes power outages 07.09.2021

Storm Conson hit the eastern Philippines, with heavy rain and wind expected to endure. The former typhoon was downgraded to a severe tropical storm by the country's weather authority.
Manila, PHILIPPINES: Two staff nurses of the government San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, Lissel de Guzman (L) and Ofelia Gatpo (R) attend to patients at the adult infectious disease and tropical medicine department 13 October 2006. The Court of Appeals ordered 13 October 2006 a selective retake of the government nursing licensure examination following a leakage scandal that has rocked the Philipine nursing profession. Some 41,000 nursing graduates took the June 2006 board examination and 17,821 passed. The National Bureau of Investigation is filing charges against 17 people for leaking questions covered in the June examination. Filipina nurses are in big demand in the US. AFP PHOTO/ROMEO GACAD (Photo credit should read ROMEO GACAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Philippines: Nurses threaten mass resignation amid COVID surge 30.08.2021

Saying they are overworked and underpaid, health care workers across the Philippines are threatening to walk off the job unless they receive benefits promised by the government.

In this May 4, 2020, photo provided by Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he talks to cabinet officials during a meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. The brash-talking Philippine president has apologized to two tycoons, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Manuel Pangilinan, he once threatened with arrests for alleged economic crimes, and thanked them for helping in the coronavirus pandemic, which he says has humbled me. (Toto Lozano/ Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP) |

Philippines: Duterte to run for vice president in 2022 24.08.2021

Rodrigo Duterte is the ruling political party's vice-presidential nominee for next year's election. Critics say it's an attempt by the strongman to hold on to power after his presidential term ends.
ROSARIO, ARGENTINA - JULY 05: Children collect water from the river that will be used for washing clothes, drinking, cooking and bathing on July 5, 2021 in Rosario, Argentina. At less than half of its historical average, the low flow of the Parana river affects circulation of vessels transporting crops for export. This situation has a great impact in Argentina's major income source. Experts point deforestation, canalisation and dams as the main reasons for enviromental and climate change. Amid this situation, Argentina announced that the State would take control of the waterway and not renew the contract to foreign concessionaries. Villagers of the river delta are concerned about the Parana drying up threatening not only their commercial activities but their homeland. (Photo by Sebastian Lopez Brach/Getty Images)

No child will escape the impact of climate change: UNICEF 20.08.2021

Children from India, Philippines and several African countries were "extremely high-risk," the new UNICEF report found. Climate activist Greta Thunberg said world leaders must act instead of just talking.
Show more articles