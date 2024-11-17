Philippines hit by powerful Typhoon Man-yi

CatastrophePhilippinesPhilippines hit by powerful Typhoon Man-yiTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastrophePhilippinesCraig Crowther11/17/2024November 17, 2024The sixth storm to hit the Philippines in a month, Typhoon Man-yi made landfall on Catanduanes Island in the northeastern part of the archipelago. Massive tidal surges and high winds damaged buildings, downed power lines and uprooted trees.https://p.dw.com/p/4n5P5Advertisement