CatastrophePhilippines

Philippines hit by powerful Typhoon Man-yi

Craig Crowther
November 17, 2024

The sixth storm to hit the Philippines in a month, Typhoon Man-yi made landfall on Catanduanes Island in the northeastern part of the archipelago. Massive tidal surges and high winds damaged buildings, downed power lines and uprooted trees.

An elderly farmer stands in a dry rice field

Rice farmers in Philippines battle drought

The El Nino weather pattern has led to significant agricultural losses, with rice farmers struggling to make ends meet.
Food SecurityJune 6, 202401:29 min
Philippine fishermen in Bataan

Philippines: Fishermen demand accountability for oil spill

With the Philippines still reeling from Typhoon Gaemi, an oil spill is also threatening the livelihoods of fishermen.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 3, 202402:28 min
Philippine Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual with DW's Ana P. Santos in Berlin

Philippines eyes stronger economic cooperation with Germany

Alfredo Pascual sat down for an interview with DW to discuss economic cooperation between Germany and the Philippines.
PoliticsJuly 12, 202309:25 min
The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.

How one girl shaped our understanding of Hiroshima

The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.
CatastropheAugust 6, 202007:49 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheNovember 1, 202426:04 min
A man tips out a bucket of muddy water. Behind him, other people wearing gum boots hold buckets.

Floods leave trail of devastation in Romania

As the cleanup of the flood-hit regions begins in eastern Romania, southwest Poland is bracing for floodwaters.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202401:46 min
a house is almost completely submerged by floodwaters

Bracing for more floodwaters in East and Central Europe

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee the rising waters and at least 17 people died.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202402:17 min
