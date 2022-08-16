  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Mining on the ocean - deep sea in danger?

Emily Leshner
August 16, 2022

Private companies are pushing for licenses to exploit the seabed commercially. An organization founded to protect the deep sea is helping them. However, it is still unclear how mining damages the marine ecosystem and who is responsible for it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Faox
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) listens to Commander Sergei Surovikin (left) front on his visit to the command center of the Joint Russian Forces during the special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia orders troops fall back from Kherson city

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man holding Ethiopian national flags during a pro-government rally

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

ConflictsNovember 8, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugees clash with police as they march towards red zone during a protest to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 May 2022. Afghan refugees have been protesting for several days in Islamabad demanding from th?e UNHCR the distribution of immigration cards to expedite their registration

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Babyboom nach Stromausfall

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

PoliticsNovember 7, 202203:48 min
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin surrounded by young boys and girls.

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind a defendant's cage

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

PoliticsNovember 8, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Politics8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage