The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization established after World War II in 1945 to promote international cooperation and maintain international security.
The UN has 193 members, and its headquarters are in New York City. Its objectives also include promoting human rights, fostering social and economic development, protecting the environment and humanitarian aid. It is financed through contributions from its member states.