Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

United Nations (UN)

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization established after World War II in 1945 to promote international cooperation and maintain international security.

The UN has 193 members, and its headquarters are in New York City. Its objectives also include promoting human rights, fostering social and economic development, protecting the environment and humanitarian aid. It is financed through contributions from its member states.

A convoy of trucks of Action Contre la Faim (Action against hunger) carrying food aid goes to Kebri-Dehar 13 April 2000. Ethiopia will need additional aid to avoid famine resulting from three years of drought, the head of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said today in Addis Abeba. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo by JOEL ROBINE / AFP) (Photo by JOEL ROBINE/AFP via Getty Images)

UN says more than 70 aid delivering truckers detained in northern Ethiopia 10.11.2021

The organization says the detentions amount to "a de facto humanitarian blockade." News of the detentions comes a day after 22 UN staff members were arrested in the capital, Addis Ababa.
People walk in front of burned shops in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 21, 2021. - For the past year, a mass campaign of arbitrary arrests targeting Tigrayans from all walks of life has played out in the capital Addis Ababa and elsewhere in Ethiopia -- a mostly hidden feature of the relentless war in the country's north. Law enforcement leaders portray it as a legitimate effort to stamp out the TPLF, which they consider a terrorist organisation. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

UN says 16 local staff detained in Ethiopia 09.11.2021

United Nations officials said staffers were rounded up by government authorities in raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans. Six have been arrested and released, while 16 others remain in custody.
Elon Musk, Tesla-Chef, steht auf der Baustelle der Tesla Fabrik und grüßt mit dem Schutzhelm. Er hat sich ein Bild vom Baufortschritt der neuen Fabrik in Grünheide bei Berlin gemacht, die wohl mehrere Monate später als ursprünglich geplant die Produktion aufnehmen wird. Der 49-jährige gab am Montag zunächst keine Stellungnahmen ab.

Tesla eases after Twitter poll backs Elon Musk's share sale 08.11.2021

The world's richest man said he plans to follow orders after conducting a Twitter poll that told him to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Musk has hinted that he could use the money to feed the world's hungry.

Women wait in a line to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Afghanistan's economy is fast approaching the brink and is faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

UN: Millions more people on the 'edge of famine' 08.11.2021

COVID and conflicts have pushed the number of people facing food insecurity to 45 million, with Afghanistan fast becoming the "world's largest humanitarian crisis."
03.11.2021 *** UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the launch of a joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UN rights chief urges Sudan army to restore government 05.11.2021

Top UN rights official Michelle Bachelet has slammed the military's violent repression following the October 25 coup. Sudan's prime minister is under house arrest.
Titel: EUFOR Bosnien Unterschrift: Die Friedenstruppen von EUFOR in Bosnien und Herzegowina (7.9.2014) (dieses Bild stammt aus der Angebot der EUFOR-Pressestelle. Also, copyright: EUFOR)

UN renews EU Bosnia military mission as separatism fears grow 04.11.2021

The UN Security Council has agreed to extend the mandate of a European military mission in Bosnia. The decision came amid a simmering row over a diplomatic report citing a separatist threat.
18.9.2018, FILE PHOTO: The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

China, Russia push for easing North Korea sanctions 03.11.2021

In a UN Security Council draft resolution, Beijing and Moscow have called for the lifting of trade sanctions on Pyongyang "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population."
FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from the chimneys of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's biggest coal-fired power plant, in this May 7, 2009, photo. REUTERS/Peter Andrews/File Photo

COP26: 'Not yet where we need to be' on climate, Merkel says — as it happened 01.11.2021

More than 120 world leaders are outlining their countries' plans to tackle climate change at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Follow the day's developments as they happened
A Sudanese anti-coup protester waves the national flag during a gathering in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan: Protests continue as UN confirms PM Hamdok is 'well' 31.10.2021

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - SEPTEMBER 22: Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo attend a military graduation ceremony of special forces, in Khartoum, Sudan on September 22, 2021. Mahmoud Hjaj / Anadolu Agency

Sudan coup: UN urges military to restore civilian government 28.10.2021

The UN Security Council expressed "serious concern" over Monday's power grab, urging the military to step aside. Russia and China were both influential in the watering down of the text, according to reports.
May 17, 2021, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: People wearing face masks dine out as they walk past a Taiwan flag, to avoid virus transmission, as Taiwan adds 333 domestic cases and 2 imported cases, a record high number that jumps from SundayÃ¢â¬â¢s figure. The capital Taipei and Mew Taipei have forced non essential businesses such cinemas and book stores to close and rolled out compulsory mask wearing in outdoor areas whilst suspending large activities and encouraging people to receive Covid test and vaccination. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Wire

China says Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations 27.10.2021

China has again opposed the representation of Taiwan at the international stage after the US called for a more "meaningful" participation of the island in United Nations bodies.

A Sudanese demonstrator carrying a national flag walks by roadblocks set up by protesters on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, to denounce a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. - Angry Sudanese stood their ground in street protests against a coup, as international condemnation of the military's takeover poured in ahead of a UN Security Council meeting. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 26 October 2021 26.10.2021

UN Security Council focuses on Sudan coup+++Second bomb explosion in Uganda+++Sierra Leone's vice president condemns coups in Africa.
Emissionen und globale Erwärmung. Emissions and Global Warming - A panoramic image of a coal-fired power plant.

UN says national climate targets 'fall far short' 26.10.2021

The UN's latest Emissions Gap Report shows that the world is on track for a temperature rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius this century. Ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit, it said nations must act urgently.
October 10, 2021, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: Military officers on armoured vehicles during a parade for the Double-Tenth National Day Celebration Ceremony, following Chinese President Xi JinpingÃ¢â¬â¢s vow to unify Taiwan by peaceful means. The self ruled island has been facing intensifying military threats from China including record number of fighter jets cruising around Taiwan, whilst building better relations with the US, Australia, Japan and European countries including Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Taiwan speaks with US on taking 'meaningful' UN role 24.10.2021

Taiwan wants a greater role in United Nations bodies, including the World Health Organization. But China claims it has the sole right to represent the island internationally.
TOPSHOT - People wait outside the Insein Prison in Yangon on October 18, 2021, as authorities announced more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government would be released. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

UN fears 'mass atrocities' in Myanmar as troops gather 23.10.2021

"These tactics are ominously reminiscent of those employed by the military before its genocidal attacks against the Rohingya," the UN report has warned, calling on countries to deny the junta money and legitimacy.
18.10.2021, Mekelle, Ethiopia. The Ethiopian army carried out air strikes on Tigray's capital Mekelle

Ethiopia: New airstrike hits Tigray's capital 20.10.2021

Separatists accused the government of killing civilians in the strike that Adis Ababa said was targeting arms depots. Amid the turmoil, the UN announced withdrawing half of its staff from the country.
Show more articles