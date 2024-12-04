'World on fire': UN appeals for $47 billion for aid in 2025

The UN's new humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said he is looking ahead to 2025 with "dread."

The United Nations has issued a global appeal for more than $47 billion (€44.7 billion) to provide humanitarian aid across 32 countries.

The United Nations' new humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher warned that the rising inequality, combined with the convergence of conflict and climate change, has created a "perfect storm" of needs.

"The world is on fire and this is how we put it out," Fletcher told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

Fletcher said he was looking ahead to 2025 with "dread."

The appealed funds will be used to help 190 million people across 32 countries. However, the UN estimates there are 305 million people globally who will need some form of relief next year.

While launching the Global Humanitarian Overview Fletcher acknowledged that the aid will not be able to reach all those in need.

"There's 115 million that we won't be able to reach" with this plan, Fletcher acknowledged.

It will be "ruthless" to decide how to spend this money, Fletcher said, considering the prolonged crises in Gaza, Sudan, Syria and Ukraine.

"We are dealing with a poly-crisis right now globally, and it is the most vulnerable people in the world who are paying the price," Fletcher said.

Underfunding a big problem

Highlighting an underfunding problem, Fletcher said significant "donor fatigue" was impacting humanitarian action.

He stressed the need to lay out a "realistic" plan, which will require prioritization and making "really tough, tough choices".

Until last month, only 43% of the $50-billion appeal for this year was met.

The lack of funds this year saw an 80-percent reduction in food aid being delivered in Syria, cuts to protection services in Myanmar, and reduced water and sanitation aid in cholera-prone Yemen, the UN said.

