Conservation

Governments, citizens and private actors all participate in conservation of nature.

From saving threatened and endangered plants and animals, to establishing and managing biosphere reserves and protected areas, conservation is about protecting species and ecosystems - natural resources upon which humans depend. DW presents an automated compilation of content touching on conservation.

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Team Lioness, created in 2019, is stationed near the community land around Amboseli National Park. Members of the all-female rangers unit are selected based on high school level, fitness and an interest in wildlife conservation.
BU: Seagrass meadows are important carbon sinks ALT: Diver examines the seagrass underwater in the Maldives

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives 02.11.2021

Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #9 Indigene (Teaser)

Learning pack #9: Ancestral treasures - Environmental protection using Indigenous knowledge 20.10.2021

From sustainable fishing to the use of medicinal plants, many Indigenous communities have long known how to live with and from nature. A learning pack about ancient methods for today's environmental protection.
Gerês, Portugal - August 30, 2020 : View of Cavado river and Peneda-Geres National Park, Gerês, Portugal

The case for passive rewilding: 'If you love it, let it free' 11.10.2021

When farmers abandon their land, should we just let nature take its course? As ecologists meet to discuss the threat to global biodiversity, some believe that accepting chaos is the best approach.
silhouettes of flying migratory birds over sun during sunset

Free as a bird: Celebrating World Migratory Bird Day 08.10.2021

"Sing, Fly, Soar — Like a Bird!" is the theme of Friday's 2021 World Migratory Bird Day, an annual call to action to raise awareness about nomadic birds and promote their conservation.
03.10.2021 Markus Söder, CSU Vorsitzender, kommt zur Vorbereitung von Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und der FDP am Konrad-Adenauer-Haus an.

Germany: CSU leader Söder sees coalition with conservatives as rejected 06.10.2021

Bavarian lawmaker Markus Söder says conservatives in Germany will likely face a new era in opposition. His assessment contrasts strongly with that of fellow conservative leader Armin Laschet.
16.01.2020, Brandenburg, Neuruppin/Ot Gühlen-Glienicke: Wölfe gehen im Tierpark Kunsterspring durchs Gehege. Das Wolfsrudel im Gehege besteht derzeit aus fünf Tieren, die mit der Hand aufgezogen wurden. Der Grundstein für den Tierpark wurde 1966 gelegt, als ein Forstlehrling einen Wildschwein-Frischling aus dem Wald mitbrachte, der dann im Wald- und Strauchgarten des Forstbetriebes in einem kleinen Verschlag groß gezogen wurde. Es kamen immer mehr Tiere wie ein weiterer Frischling, Wildenten, ein Habicht, ein Mäusebussard und ein Rehbock dazu, Rothirsche und Damwild wurde gekauft, bis die Stadt Neuruppin 1975 die Trägerschaft für das Tiergehege übernahm. Der Heimattiergarten Kunsterspring war damit gegründet. Heute leben in dem Tierpark im Landkreis Ostprignitz-Ruppin mehr als 500 Tiere aus 90 verschiedenen Arten. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: More wolves being illegally killed, say conservationists 02.10.2021

A leading German environment group has called for action, with the number of wolves killed without legal permission on the rise. Anyone caught illegally killing a wolf could face jail or a fine, but prosecution is rare.
(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

Die Chilenische Araukarie (Araucaria araucana) gehört zu den ältesten Baumfamilien der Welt. Die Spezies existierte bereits zu Zeiten der Dinosaurier. Die Baumriesen werden bis zu 50 Meter hoch und sie können ein Alter von bis zu 2.000 Jahren erreichen.

Can ecotourism help preserve Chile's Pehuenche way of life? 15.09.2021

Isaac Huenchunao wants to safeguard the future of his culture by bringing in tourist dollars. Can a people who have lost so much to foreign invasion welcome outsiders to their Andean home?
12.09.2021 In this image released by Sea Shepherd Conservation Society the carcasses of dead white-sided dolphins lay on a beach after being pulled from the blood-stained water on the island of Eysturoy which is part of the Faeroe Islands Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. The dolphins were part of a slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins that is part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel. (Sea Shepherd via AP)

Faroe Islands: Activists slam killing of hundreds of dolphins 15.09.2021

Locals have expressed concern over negative attention after hundreds of dolphins were killed. Conservation activists have called the 400-year-old tradition cruel.
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Women

Women building dreams: Sustainable livelihoods on Colombia's Pacific coast 13.09.2021

Afro-Colombian women on the Pacific coast have faced violence, conflict and the ecological fallout of mining and illegal logging. Now they're working together to protect their rich environment. 
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext des Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 verwenden!*** Axel Bocker_Don't worry be happy.jpg

Funny creatures: Comedy Wildlife Photography finalists 07.09.2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recognize exceptional photos of animals, judged on how funny they are. This year's finalists have just been revealed.

One of a set of panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton sleeps in an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on August 13, 2021. - The two cubs were born on August 2, 2021, and now weight 310 grams and 296 grams. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Madrid zoo 06.09.2021

The pink, hairless cubs will be completely dependent on their mother for the next four months. Their birth has been hailed as a milestone in conserving a threatened species.
Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) in Beqa (Benga) Lagoon, a reserve where sharks are fed as part of a commercial diving operation. Viti Levu, Fiji, South Pacific. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1495541 PetexOxford Bull Sharks Carcharhinus leucas in Beqa BENGA Lagoon a Reserve Where Sharks are Fed As Part of a Commercial Diving Operation Viti Levu Fiji South Pacific PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1495541 PetexOxford

2 in 5 shark species threatened with extinction — IUCN 04.09.2021

The latest update of the IUCN's Red List for Threatened Species blames overfishing for the risk to hundreds of shark and ray species. Conservation experts say the Komodo dragon is also in danger from climate change.
A man and two children plant trees in the Scottish Highlands

Rewilding success stories 03.09.2021

Over the past decade, rewilding has had a beneficial impact on landscapes and lives across the world. Here are some milestone moments that have helped rewild the Earth, stabilize the climate and halt mass extinction.
A member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., soaks in the sun at his habitat on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Several gorillas at the zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)

Protecting rare gorillas in Cameroon 24.08.2021

Villagers and scientists are working together to protect rare primates in the Ebo rainforest.
