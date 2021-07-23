Visit the new DW website

Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Environmentalists are warning that it is being destroyed.

The Reef is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres (133,000 sq miles). It is the world's biggest single structure made by living organisms and was named a World Heritage Site in 1981. It is threatened by pollution fishing and tourism and warming ocean temperatures. Here you can find and automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Great Barrier Reef.

Australien - Great Barrier Reef

UNESCO defers 'in danger' decision for Australia's Great Barrier Reef 23.07.2021

Australia successfully lobbied to prevent a downgrade of the Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage status. The reef attracts 5 million tourists annually and supports roughly 70,000 jobs.
Australien - Great Barrier Reef

China denies influencing UNESCO move on Great Barrier Reef 18.07.2021

A top Chinese official has rejected Australian claims that a UNESCO move to class the reef as "in danger" is political. The decision was based on data and reports from Australia itself, he said.
FILE - Ein undatiertes Foto zeigt das Leben im Great Barrier Reef vor der Küste von Queensland, Australien. (zu dpa Indischer Adani-Konzern gibt Startschuss für Kohlegrube in Australien vom 06.06.2017). EPA/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY ** AUSTRALIA UND NEW ZEALAND OUT ** NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN VERWENDUNG BEI NENNUNG: Foto: JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY/AAP/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Australia opposes Great Barrier Reef 'in danger' listing 22.06.2021

UNESCO plans to reclassify the World Heritage status of the Great Barrier Reef following years of deterioration. Australia has claimed to have the world's "best managed reef."
10.12.2018, Australien, Alice Springs: Die am 10.12.2018 von «The Kangaroo Sanctuary» zur Verfügung gestellte undatierte Aufnahme zeigt das Känguru «Roger». Australien trauert um sein berühmtestes Känguru namens Roger. Das mehr als zwei Meter große und 90 Kilogramm schwere Tier, das durch Box-Künste und enorme Muskeln auch international bekannt geworden war, wurde zwölf Jahre alt. Nach Angaben des Känguru-Parks von Alice Springs, wo Roger praktisch sein ganzes Lebens verbracht hatte, starb er an Altersschwäche. Foto: -/THE KANGAROO SANCTUARY/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

ICYMI: Stories to put a smile on your face 18.12.2020

From ancient Egyptian artifact discoveries to new hope for Australia's Great Barrier Reef, it's time for some good news! Here are six positive stories from around the world that you may have missed.

Rauch steigt in einem Waldstück in K'gari (Fraser Island) vor dem Cathedrals-Campingplatz auf. Das gefährliche Buschfeuer ist nur wenige hundert Meter von Happy Valley entfernt, während Dutzende von Feuerwehrleuten um die Rettung des Townships auf Fraser Island kämpfen. Auf der berühmten Touristeninsel Fraser Island wütet seit sechs Wochen ein verheerendes Buschfeuer in teils unzugänglichem Terrain.

Wildfires: Fraser Island is just one UNESCO heritage site threatened by climate change 08.12.2020

The fires that have devastated more than half of the rainforest on Australia's UN-protected Fraser Island are among many climate change-related factors threatening the world's most treasured natural assets.
Dezember 2020, Ozeane sind der Schlüssel zur Lösung der Klimakrise, sagen führende Politiker der Welt // Co-chaired by Palau and Norway, the Ocean Panel of 14 coastal nations have announced their commitment to 100% ocean sustainability by 2025 under the guise of a 'blue economy'.

Oceans key to solving climate crisis, say world leaders 02.12.2020

Co-chaired by Palau and Norway, the Ocean Panel of 14 coastal nations has declared its commitment to 100% ocean sustainability by 2025 under the guise of a 'blue economy'.
2019 Australien | Great Barrier Reef Blue-green damselfish swim in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Half of Australia Great Barrier Reef corals have died since the 1990s, study reveals 14.10.2020

Climate change is cited as the key reason for the death of the corals. The authors of the study said that the ability of the Great Barrier Reef to recover is compromised.
August 9, 2020**** TOPSHOT - People scoop leaked oil from the vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground and caused oil leakage near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius on August 9, 2020. - France on August 8, 2020 dispatched aircraft and technical advisers from Reunion to Mauritius after the prime minister appealed for urgent assistance to contain a worsening oil spill polluting the island nation's famed reefs, lagoons and oceans. Rough seas have hampered efforts to stop fuel leaking from the bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which ran aground two weeks ago, and is staining pristine waters in an ecologically protected marine area off the south-east coast. (Photo by Daren Mauree / L'Express Maurice / AFP) (Photo by DAREN MAUREE/L'Express Maurice/AFP via Getty Images)

Living Planet: Fossil fuel damages 03.09.2020

As a major oil spill threatens coral reef ecosystems off Mauritius, locals are asking who'll pay for the cleanup. Meanwhile, activists in Australia are fighting a new coal mine they say will cause further damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Plus, we take an in-depth look at how France and Germany compare when it comes to climate policy.

FILE - Ein undatiertes Foto zeigt das Leben im Great Barrier Reef vor der Küste von Queensland, Australien. (zu dpa Indischer Adani-Konzern gibt Startschuss für Kohlegrube in Australien vom 06.06.2017). EPA/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY ** AUSTRALIA UND NEW ZEALAND OUT ** NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN VERWENDUNG BEI NENNUNG: Foto: JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY/AAP/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Living Planet: Australian activists fight to save the Great Barrier Reef 03.09.2020

Australians are experiencing climate change up close and personal. They’ve seen years of drought, record heat waves, devastating bushfires, and ocean warming that's killing the Great Barrier Reef. Yet the government there is pushing ahead with new mining projects. That's angering activists in the state of Queensland, where one of the biggest coal mines in the world is under construction.
Great Barrier Reef Living Planet - Telling environment stories from around the world A prize-winning, weekly half-hour radio magazine produced by Germany's international broadcaster © Tim Gordon, University of Exeter

Living Planet: Playing sounds underwater could help restore coral reefs 28.05.2020

Coral reefs are remarkably noisy places, and young fish rely on those sounds to find a reef to settle into. Sadly, that sound is getting quieter as reefs decline due largely to climate change. DW spoke to Tim Gordon, a marine biologist at the University of Exeter, about his research into restoring corals at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef — by playing the sound of healthy reefs underwater.
2019 Australien | Great Barrier Reef Blue-green damselfish swim in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Living Planet: Sounds of the sea 28.05.2020

Although oceans cover more than two-thirds of the Earth, we don't often hear what goes on beneath the surface. This week: How playing sound underwater could be used to help revive coral reefs — and the ways human noise pollution is muddying the marine soundscape. Also, South Africa’s humpback whales make a stunning comeback.
ARCHIV - 26.10.2014, Australien, Cairns: Korallen am Great Barrier Reef, die von Korallenbleiche betroffen sind, vor der Küste von Cairns. Inventur der Natur: Am Montag startet in Paris eine Konferenz zum neuesten Report über die weltweite Artenvielfalt und ihren Schutz. Drei Jahre lang haben 150 Experten aus 50 Ländern das vorhandene Wissen zusammengetragen und analysiert. Foto: Daniel Naupold/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in 5 years 26.03.2020

Warmer sea temperatures have led to huge coral damage, authorities have said. The reef was hit by back-to-back coral bleaching in 2016 and 2017.
AIRLIE BEACH, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: Benny Zable a performance artist for peace and environment stands in costume at the edge of Airlie Bay during a anti Adani Carmichael Coal Mine rally on April 26, 2019 in Airlie Beach, Australia. Former Greens leader and conservationist, Bob Brown, has been leading a convoy of environmental activists through the Southern States towards Central Queensland as part of the #StopAdani movement. With primary concerns for increased coal ship travel through the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, unlocking of the Galilee Basin and increase in carbon pollution. The proposed Adani Carmichael Mine, if approved will be constructed in the North Galilee Basin, 160kms north-west of regional town Clermont, its first stage is estimated to produce 27.5 million tonnes of coal per annum and will be transported via rail to Abbot Point which is situated 25km north of Bowen. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

World in Progress: Coal versus Corals 04.12.2019

We visit two very different parts of the world where mining is raising big concerns among local communities: In Australia, protesters are calling for an end to the country's heavy reliance on coal mining as the Great Barrier Reef suffers the effects of warming, while in Chile, residents are raising the alarm over the environmental impact of lithium mining.
epa04050298 A handout picture made available by Greenpeace on 01 February 2014 shows a signage of a protest against the proposed coal port at Abbot Point, reading 'Reef In Danger', at the Great Barrier Reef, north of Bowen, Queensland, Australia, 11 December 2013. According to media reports on 01 February 2014, Environmentalists expressed concern for the future of the Great Barrier Reef after a decision to dump dredged material inside the protected coral reef marine park. Up to 3 million cubic metre of sludge will be dumped inside the marine park as part of a plan to expand a coastal port for the export of coal. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority approved the plan on 31 January 2014, saying the sludge will be dumped well away from reefs and won_t impact on the world famous coral. The dredging plan is supported by the Australian government. EPA/GREENPEACE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

World in Progress: Coal vs. Coral 04.12.2019

Australia is experiencing climate change up close. But despite years of drought, floods, and bushfires, many Australians still support the coal mining industry in the hope it will bring jobs and prosperity. Still, many others are concerned about the impact climate change will have on the Great Barrier Reef. Reporter Lena Bodewein met with coal supporters, climate activists and marine biologists.
LANDSCAPES Acropora coral field with different species in foreground, Great Barrier Reef, Australia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1226133 JurgenxFreund

Climate change causes Australia to downgrade Great Barrier Reef's outlook 30.08.2019

The world's largest coral reef system is now anticipated to be in "very poor" health in future, due to climate change. Despite large-scale bleaching of the coral, experts insist the problems are not insurmountable.
ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Australien, November 2016: Ein Foto aus dem November 2016 zeigt geschädigte, gebleichte Korallen am Zenith Reef im nördlichen Great Barrier Reef. Warme Meerestemperaturen setzen Korallen immer mehr zu. In den vergangenen Jahren sind die Abstände, in denen Korallenbleichen in einer Region auftreten, geringer geworden. (Zu dpa Great Barrier Reef: Korallenbleichen alle zwei Jahre befürchtet) Foto: Greg Torda/ARC Centre of Excellence in Coral Reef Studies/AAP/EPA/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Coral reefs rapidly die from marine heat waves — study 09.08.2019

Scientists have published new findings on the impact of global warming on the world's coral reefs. They found that severe marine heat waves can completely destroy coral and threaten other marine species.

