The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Environmentalists are warning that it is being destroyed.

The Reef is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres (133,000 sq miles). It is the world's biggest single structure made by living organisms and was named a World Heritage Site in 1981. It is threatened by pollution fishing and tourism and warming ocean temperatures.