The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Environmentalists are warning that it is being destroyed.
The Reef is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres (133,000 sq miles). It is the world's biggest single structure made by living organisms and was named a World Heritage Site in 1981. It is threatened by pollution fishing and tourism and warming ocean temperatures. Here you can find and automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Great Barrier Reef.
The fires that have devastated more than half of the rainforest on Australia's UN-protected Fraser Island are among many climate change-related factors threatening the world's most treasured natural assets.
As a major oil spill threatens coral reef ecosystems off Mauritius, locals are asking who'll pay for the cleanup. Meanwhile, activists in Australia are fighting a new coal mine they say will cause further damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Plus, we take an in-depth look at how France and Germany compare when it comes to climate policy.
Australians are experiencing climate change up close and personal. They’ve seen years of drought, record heat waves, devastating bushfires, and ocean warming that's killing the Great Barrier Reef. Yet the government there is pushing ahead with new mining projects. That's angering activists in the state of Queensland, where one of the biggest coal mines in the world is under construction.
Coral reefs are remarkably noisy places, and young fish rely on those sounds to find a reef to settle into. Sadly, that sound is getting quieter as reefs decline due largely to climate change. DW spoke to Tim Gordon, a marine biologist at the University of Exeter, about his research into restoring corals at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef — by playing the sound of healthy reefs underwater.
Although oceans cover more than two-thirds of the Earth, we don't often hear what goes on beneath the surface. This week: How playing sound underwater could be used to help revive coral reefs — and the ways human noise pollution is muddying the marine soundscape. Also, South Africa’s humpback whales make a stunning comeback.
We visit two very different parts of the world where mining is raising big concerns among local communities: In Australia, protesters are calling for an end to the country's heavy reliance on coal mining as the Great Barrier Reef suffers the effects of warming, while in Chile, residents are raising the alarm over the environmental impact of lithium mining.
Australia is experiencing climate change up close. But despite years of drought, floods, and bushfires, many Australians still support the coal mining industry in the hope it will bring jobs and prosperity. Still, many others are concerned about the impact climate change will have on the Great Barrier Reef. Reporter Lena Bodewein met with coal supporters, climate activists and marine biologists.