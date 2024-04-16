Great Barrier Reef under threat as ocean temperatures rise

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesGreat Barrier Reef under threat as ocean temperatures riseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesJessica Saltz04/16/2024April 16, 2024Australia's Great Barrier Reef has seen massive bleaching due to climate change. Recent record-high temperatures threaten coral reefs worldwide, important ecosystems for marine life and biodiversity preservation.https://p.dw.com/p/4eqfWAdvertisement