Great Barrier Reef under threat as ocean temperatures rise

Jessica Saltz
April 16, 2024

Australia's Great Barrier Reef has seen massive bleaching due to climate change. Recent record-high temperatures threaten coral reefs worldwide, important ecosystems for marine life and biodiversity preservation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eqfW
A polar bear perched on a small iceberg floating in the sea

