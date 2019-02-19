 ′I really give President Trump a lot of credit′: US Senator Jim Risch | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 20.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World

'I really give President Trump a lot of credit': US Senator Jim Risch

The annual Munich Security Conference highlighted the growing divide between the US and Europe. DW meets Jim Risch, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss the most contentious issues.

Watch video 26:01
Now live
26:01 mins.

Jim Risch on Conflict Zone

US President Donald Trump has rarely described NATO in positive terms, and there have been fears that he could withdraw altogether from the trans-Atlantic military alliance that he has called "obsolete."

But high-ranking US Republican Senator Jim Risch told DW's Conflict Zone at the Munich Security Conference that he has no reason to believe Trump is going to make that move.

"NATO is an alliance we all belong to," Risch said on the sidelines of the world's largest annual international security gathering. "It's a great alliance and we want to continue. It's in your best interest, it's in our best interest."

However, Risch, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stressed that NATO members are not keeping their defense spending agreements, and he praised the president for trying to change this.

"I really give President Trump a lot of credit because, indeed, since he has been in office and since he has underscored this, there are countries that are making much better efforts to live up to their agreements," said Risch.

Mike Pence shakes Angela Merkel's hand in front of flags (Reuters/M. Dalder)

US VP Pence and German Chancellor Merkel shook hands at the Munich Security Conference, but their countries' differences were laid bare

US officials have often said they expect their European allies to spend more on common defense. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated this message in Munich.

But when Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian pressed Risch by stressing that NATO members have committed to a hard spending target by 2024, the US senator said he didn't want to debate and again stressed that many European countries are not living up to their commitments.

North Korea 'is still a threat'

Risch also positively viewed Trump's decision to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Both leaders "are to be commended for talking, and they are certainly commended for lowering the rhetoric that was being thrown by both sides at each other," Risch said. 

The senator from Idaho added that North Korea is still a threat, but "not what it was a year ago."

"I think he (President Trump) has given Kim Jong Un the ability to take an exit ramp that will put us all in a lot better place than where we were," he said.

Kim Jong Un puts his hand on Donald Trump's back (Reuters/J. Ernst)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Trump met in Singapore in June 2018

Risch added that he hoped people would pray for Trump's continued success in engaging with North Korea.  The US president and the North Korean leader are set to meet in Vietnam at the end of February.

Maduro and Guaido in Venezuela

Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian asked Risch about the current crisis in Venezuela between acting President Nicolas Maduro and his political opponent Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president in January. 

The senator said he commended Venezuelans for using the rule of law "to remove Maduro from the presidency and install Juan Guaido as the president."

Pressed on this issue by Tim Sebastian, and in particular on the fact that Maduro still holds power, Risch said Maduro "even claims to be the president of Venezuela and he is not the president of Venezuela."

"The people that are supporting Maduro are the rogues' gallery in the world, including the Iranians, the Russians, the North Koreans," he added.

Guaido and Maduro speak emphatically side by side

The US government officially recognized Guaido (l) as the interim president of Venezuela, though Maduro (r) still holds power

'A bad boy in the classroom'

Senator Risch had additional words on Iran, specifically in relation to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

He described the agreement, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the EU and the US, as being "very weak" and a "missed opportunity."

"I viewed the Iran deal as a deal to try and discipline a bad boy in the classroom that was doing five bad things," he told Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian, adding that one of them had been addressed — a reference to Iran's nuclear capabilities. 

In Risch's view, the deal should have also addressed what he described as Iran's "terrorist activities." The US government has said Iran is "the greatest threat to peace and security in the Middle East."

In Munich, Vice President Pence asked European leaders to stop undermining US sanctions against Iran and withdraw from the nuclear deal. The German chancellor, who also spoke at the security conference, rejected that possibility.

Risch described the current US relationship to Europe as part of a larger regular cycle: "We have had ups and downs with Europe, and we will continue to have ups and downs with Europe," he said.

"But we will resolve them, we will get through them and we will all be stronger and better for it," he concluded.

Read more: Iran and Israel trade rebukes at Munich Security Conference

DW recommends

Munich Security Report sees world as a broken puzzle

The global liberal order is fragmenting, but who can fit the pieces together again? That's the question posed by the report, released as a curtain-raiser for this week's Munich Security Conference. (11.02.2019)  

Opinion: Angela Merkel's masterful Munich moment

The world order is broken. Who is going to pick up the pieces? That was the key question hanging over the Munich Security Conference. Angela Merkel provided the answer but it's not the whole story, says Christian Trippe. (17.02.2019)  

Iran and Israel trade rebukes at Munich Security Conference

Iran's foreign minister hit out at the US and Israeli "fixation" on his country during the final day of the Munich Security Conference. Israel's representative, meanwhile, called Iran a "grave danger to the Middle East." (17.02.2019)  

US VP Mike Pence takes aim at European allies over Iran deal

US Vice President Mike Pence has criticized European partners for sticking to the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran after the US withdrew. He also condemned the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline between Russia and Germany. (16.02.2019)  

NATO chief: Germany must increase defense spending

Germany spends 1.24 percent of its GDP on defense and has promised to increase that figure to 1.5 percent by 2024. But Jens Stoltenberg, the head of the NATO alliance, says Berlin needs to spend much more than that. (08.07.2018)  

Munich Security Conference 2019: Who can save the liberal world order?

As Donald Trump leads the US's withdrawal from multilateralism, the Munich Security Conference is dominated by concerns the world is fragmenting. But, to some, insisting on this world order threatens Cold War conditions. (16.02.2019)  

Munich Security Conference: A masterclass in backroom diplomacy

Every year, powerful global leaders gather in Munich to discuss peace and diplomacy. But the conference is not just a show of power, it is a diplomatic laboratory of possibilities that takes place behind closed doors. (15.02.2019)  

Angela Merkel warns of global political disintegration at Munich Security Conference

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a disintegration of international political structures. Speaking in Munich, she called for greater cooperation and stressed the importance of NATO. (16.02.2019)  

Would a Trump America walk away from NATO?

The US has long warned its European partners it was losing patience with paying the majority of NATO's bills. The nomination of Donald Trump has made the threats of a US withdrawal from NATO seem real and present. (15.08.2016)  

Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February

US envoys have held preliminary talks with North Korean officials in Pyongyang. The February summit between the two leaders follows their unprecedented meeting in Singapore last June. (09.02.2019)  

Venezuela's health care crisis: Hospitals have 'nothing left'

As Venezuela's humanitarian crisis grows increasingly dire, more people are leaving the country. Across the border in Colombia, aid services are reaching their limits, Andreas Lindner of the German Red Cross tells DW. (19.02.2019)  

'Time running out for Nicolas Maduro,' Venezuela's Juan Guaido tells DW

Is he a beacon of hope, a future president or just a US puppet? Venezuela's self-declared leader, Juan Guaido, has told DW he is confident he will prevail over Nicolas Maduro in his country's power struggle. (12.02.2019)  

Pompeo, Mogherini hold tense meeting after Iran rebuke from US

The top diplomats from the US and the EU have met a day after Washington slammed Europe over its stance on Iran. The criticism highlights current strains in trans-Atlantic ties. (15.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jim Risch on Conflict Zone  

Related content

USA, Texas: Ein von Aktivisten platziertes Banner hängt an einem Zaun in der Nähe einer Zeltstadt in Texas für jugendliche Migranten, das laut US-Regierung am Freitag in Tornillo geschlossen werden soll

Donald Trump not 'thrilled' with border deal, but doesn't want government shutdown 12.02.2019

The US president is underwhelmed with a tentative funding deal that provides much less funding for border security. Trump again insisted that his concrete wall at the US-Mexico border will be built.

Donald Trump und Prinz Mohammed bin Salman

White House pushed Saudi nuclear power plan: report 19.02.2019

Senior White House officials backed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia, a congressional report has found. The plan is still under consideration by the Trump administration.

USA Senat bestätigt William Barr als neuen Justizminister

William Barr confirmed by US Senate as Attorney General 14.02.2019

William Barr was confirmed by the US Senate as the nation's new top law enforcement official. The vote was mostly along party lines. He will now oversee the Mueller investigation and decide whether to release the report.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 