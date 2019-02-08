 Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February | News | DW | 09.02.2019

News

Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February

US envoys have held preliminary talks with North Korean officials in Pyongyang. The February summit between the two leaders follows an unprecedented first meeting between them in Singapore last June.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents during their summit in Singapore June 12, 2018.

US president Donald Trump said on Friday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month will be held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

The US president said US diplomats had a "very productive meeting" with North Korean officials in Pyongyang to prepare for the summit.

"My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28," Trump said on Twitter.

"I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!" he said.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he would be meeting Kim in Vietnam, but he did not disclose the city.

The planned Hanoi summit follows on from an unprecedented first meeting between the leaders in Singapore last June. Then Kim pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, without providing a clear timetable or roadmap.

Read more2019: Will there be a breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula? 

'Hard work' still needed

The progress on North Korea giving up is nuclear weapons program has made little headway amid differences between the two sides.

Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea who led the preparatory talks in Pyongyang, said last week his Pyongyang talks would be aimed at seeking progress on commitments made in Singapore and mapping out "a set of concrete deliverables" for the second summit.

"Our discussions were productive," Biegun said after the three-day meeting in the North Korean capital.

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Why was Vietnam chosen for the next Kim-Trump summit?

"(President Trump) is very much looking forward to taking next steps. We have some hard work to do with DPRK between now and then. I am confident if both sides stay committed we can make real progress here," he said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The US State Department said in a statement that Biegun and Kim Kim Hyok Chol, North Korea's special representative for US affairs, agreed to meet again before the leaders' second summit.

Biegun is thought to have discussed specific disarmament steps that Pyongyang could promise at the planned summit and what corresponding measures Washington is willing to take.

ap/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)

  • US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands for the first time (Getty Images/AFP/S. Loeb)

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures

    First meeting

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet for the first time. Unlike in past meetings with some world leaders, Trump did not try to pull Kim's hand towards him or hold on to the North Korean leader's hand too long.

  • US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore (Getty Images/AFP/S. Loeb)

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures

    From insults to 'special bond'

    Trump and Kim appeared at ease with one another during the summit. Just a few months prior, Trump and Kim engaged in a war of words, trading insults like "little rocket man" and "mentally deranged." Following their meeting, Trump said he formed a "special bond" with Kim and that he'd like to invite him to the White House.

  • Kim Jong Un walks with his hand on Donald Trump's back (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures

    Who's leading whom?

    Kim lays a hand on Trump's back as they leave after signing a joint statement pledging peace negotiations and denuclearization. Some critics worried that the US agreed to give up too many things in negotiations with Kim. At a press conference, Trump said he wanted to stop US military exercises with South Korea and eventually withdraw US troops — something Pyongyang has been demanding for years.

  • US President Donald Trump shows the document that he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signed (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures

    Four-point agreement

    Trump displays the joint agreement he signed with Kim. In the four-point document, Kim agreed to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." In exchange, Trump agreed to provide "security guarantees" to Pyongyang. The two leaders also agreed to build a "robust peace regime" and to return the remains of prisoners of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

  • South Koreans watch the Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting on a screen at a train station in Seoul (Getty Images/C. Sung-Jun)

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures

    All eyes on Trump and Kim

    South Koreans watch the summit on a screen located at a train station in Seoul. Ahead of the event, critics expressed concern that the meeting between the two leaders would be purely symbolic and not bring concrete progress to easing tensions. Indeed, the agreement did not specify what exact measures would be taken.

  • A bartender presents a pair of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un cocktails called The Bromance (Reuters/F. Lim)

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures

    Honoring 'the bromance' in Singapore

    A bartender in Singapore crafted a special drink for the summit, dubbed "The Bromance." The meeting was held on Singapore's Sentosa island, a resort area with luxury hotels and a theme park. The island's security was massively increased ahead of the summit, while local businesses marked the occasion with special Trump-Kim branded water and drinks.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with dpa, AFP)


WWW links

Audios and videos on the topic

