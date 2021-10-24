Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kim Jong Un is the chairman of the Workers Party of Korea, the Supreme Leader of North Korea and one of the most controversial figures on the world stage.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in power since 2011. Since then, he has conducted several high-profile meetings with world leaders, including the first-ever summit between a North Korean leader and a US president. This page is a collection of DW content on Kim Jong Un.