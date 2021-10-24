Visit the new DW website

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un is the chairman of the Workers Party of Korea, the Supreme Leader of North Korea and one of the most controversial figures on the world stage.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in power since 2011. Since then, he has conducted several high-profile meetings with world leaders, including the first-ever summit between a North Korean leader and a US president. This page is a collection of DW content on Kim Jong Un.

N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)/2021-10-20 07:36:12/

US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks 24.10.2021

A US envoy said North Korea's recent weapon tests were "concerning and counterproductive." Last week, the isolated nation carried out tests of a new type of ballistic missile launched from submarines.
N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM This combined photo, released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) being test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)/2021-10-20 07:37:35/

North Korea confirms 'submarine-launched ballistic missile' test 20.10.2021

North Korea has confirmed that it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday, making it the fifth in a round of missile tests by the country since September.
14.10.2021 Plaintiffs and their supporters walk toward the Tokyo District Court Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. The court is hearing five ethnic Korean residents of Japan and a Japanese national demanding the North Korean government pay compensation over their human rights abuses in that country after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” but without the presence of a defendant - the North’s leader. The banner reads: Oct. 14 Tokyo District Court the North Korea Paradise on Earth campaign first trial. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

North Korean defectors sue Kim Jong Un in Japan over resettlement scheme 14.10.2021

Five people who managed to escape from North Korea are seeking damages from Kim Jong Un in a Japanese court. The plaintiffs were all part of a repatriation program that they describe as "state kidnapping."
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Kim reviewed the rare exhibition and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of creating regional tensions and lacking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: KCNA which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea blames US for regional tensions, defends weapons buildup 12.10.2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the US is the "root cause" of instability on the Korean Peninsula. He said Pyongyang is only increasing its military capabilities as a deterrent.
03.01.2018 *** N. Korea reopens communication channel with S. Korea A South Korean official checks out a cross-border hotline with North Korea at the liaison office in the Joint Security Area, a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, on Jan. 3, 2018. North Korea said the same day that it will reopen the suspended inter-Korean communication line at the shared border village of Panmunjom at 3:00 p.m. (Pyongyang time). (Yonhap)/2018-01-03 16:31:40/ | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

North and South Korea reconnect cross-border hotline 04.10.2021

Pyongyang last cut off the hotline in August after joint US-South Korea military drills. The move comes amid a series of weapons tests by the North.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a parliament meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea seeks to restore emergency hotline with the South 30.09.2021

North Korea's leader wants to reactivate a hotline with Seoul. Kim Jong Un also accused the United States of pursuing a hostile policy towards Pyongyang.
N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S. Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and currently vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, is pictured as she visits Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi, in this file photo dated March 2, 2019. Kim threatened on March 16, 2021, to scrap a military peace agreement with South Korea and break up a Workers' Party organ tasked with inter-Korean dialogue as she lambasted the South for conducting military exercises with the United States. (Yonhap)/2021-03-16 09:41:42/

North Korea willing to talk to South if respect is assured 25.09.2021

The comments, made by the powerful sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, could see a restart of stalled peace talks between the governments on the split peninsula.
A South Korean soldier stands at Arrowhead Ridge, a site of battles in the 1950-53 Korean War, as a tactical road is built across the military demarcation line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, in South Korea on November 22, 2018. - North and South Korea have connected a road across their shared border for the first time in 14 years, Seoul's defence ministry said on November 22 in the latest reconciliation gesture between the neighbours. (Photo by Kim Min-Hee / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIM MIN-HEE/AFP/Getty Images)

North Korea rejects calls for declaration to end 1950s Korean War 24.09.2021

South Korea has repeatedly called for fresh talks to negotiate an official end to the Korean War, which ended in a truce in 1953. North Korea said it would be willing to resume talks if Seoul "abandons its hostility."
N. Korea's long-range cruise missile test This combined photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 13, 2021, shows a long-range cruise missile being fired from a launcher and flying in the sky, as Pyongyang test-fired new long-range cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12. The missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the air above the territorial land and waters in North Korea and hit targets 1,500 km away, according to the KCNA. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)/2021-09-13 07:33:17/

North Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile 13.09.2021

State media claims the projectiles are capable of hitting targets 1,500 kilometers away. Japan says missiles with such a range pose a "serious threat to peace."
A giant North Korean flag is unhurled during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles 09.09.2021

North Korea held its third military parade in 12 months to mark its 73rd anniversary. This time around, there was less show of high-tech or missile-based military might — though its troops turned out in force.
N. Korea's military parade to celebrate founding anniv. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front) acknowledges the crowd during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2021, to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea holds major military parade on anniversary of foundation 09.09.2021

North Korea held a nighttime military parade attended by Leader Kim Jong Un, featuring its massive military personnel and machinery instead of nuclear weaponry. This is the third military parade in 12 months.
27.07.2021 In this satellite photo released by Planet Labs Inc., North Korea's main nuclear complex is seen in Yongbyon, North Korea, just north of the capital, Pyongyang, July 27, 2021. North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In the image, North Korea's 5-megawatt nuclear reactor is seen to the building to the north, while the experimental light water reactor is the building with the circular feature atop it to the south. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

North Korea: IAEA 'concerned' at apparent nuclear reactor restart 30.08.2021

The Yongbyon nuclear reactor used to produce plutonium for weapons seems to have resumed operations, the UN's atomic agency has said. The reactor had appeared dormant since late 2018.
In this image taken from undated North Korean state broadcaster video, vehicles pass through flooded streets after heavy rains across South Hamgyong Province, North Korea. (KRT via APTV)

North Korea: Heavy flooding destroys homes, farmland 12.08.2021

Heavy rain and flooding in provinces along North Korea's east coat have inundated wide swathes of farmland as the impoverished country organizes relief efforts.

03.01.2018 *** N. Korea reopens communication channel with S. Korea A South Korean official checks out a cross-border hotline with North Korea at the liaison office in the Joint Security Area, a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, on Jan. 3, 2018. North Korea said the same day that it will reopen the suspended inter-Korean communication line at the shared border village of Panmunjom at 3:00 p.m. (Pyongyang time). (Yonhap)/2018-01-03 16:31:40/ | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

North and South Korea restore emergency hotline 27.07.2021

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in have exchanged letters in recent months and agreed to improve their ties — starting with reopening emergency hotlines between Seoul and Pyongyang.
Kim-Xi summit in Pyongyang Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prior to their summit talks in Pyongyang on June 20, 2019, in this image captured from footage of China's CCTV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)/2019-06-21 05:43:32/

North Korea, China vow cooperation in the face of 'hostile forces' 11.07.2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen mutual cooperation on the anniversary of their treaty of friendship. They emphasized unity in the face of "hostile forces."
ARCHIV - 27.04.2018, Südkorea, Panmunjom: Kim Jong Un, Machthaber von Nordkorea, und dessen Schwester Kim Yo Jong nehmen am ersten Gipfeltreffen mit Südkoreas Präsident Moon teil. (zu dpa Nordkoreas Machthaber befördert Schwester auf hohen Parteiposten) Foto: -/Korea Summit Press Pool/kyodo/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Kim Jong Un's sister says US misinterpreting signals over possible talks 22.06.2021

Kim Yo Jong has suggested talks are not imminent between North Korea and the Joe Biden administration, despite recent optimism from Washington. She believes the US is seeking to "comfort itself" over the idea.
