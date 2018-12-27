2019 – Will there be a breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula?

After the historic meeting in June between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore and the declarations that followed, expectations ran high. But the Korean crisis is simply too complex for a quick fix.

Everything has to change, but no one wants to make a move to make it happen. This impasse, hopefully, comes to an end next year. If one takes a closer look, a lot has already happened, especially between the two Koreas.

Step by step to agreement

Despite the obstacles in their way, Seoul and Pyongyang seem determined to move the rapprochement forward. Several initiatives have so far failed because of the realities on the ground, which have evolved over decades.

International sanctions against Pyongyang continue to be in place for the time being. And as long as they remain in place, a more intensive economic cooperation between the North and the South is out of the question.

The international community, particularly the US, wants to maintain the sanctions until North Korea implements the required concrete and irreversible disarmament measures.

North Korea, for its part, is calling for the sanctions to be relaxed in return for the concessions it has so far granted.

And as long as Pyongyang does not receive any credible security guarantees, it will not give up its trump card, namely its nuclear weapons. This stalemate can probably be resolved at a new summit between Trump and Kim, which will likely take place in the spring of 2019.

Kim & Trump: A big deal?

The way is the goal

On the other hand, the comparatively small achievements realized in recent months, which were unthinkable just a few months ago, give cause for optimism.

After years of escalation, both sides managed to put an end to the spiral of confrontation. Now, high-ranking delegations and even heads of government meet almost regularly.

Efforts are being made to eliminate the potential sources of danger at the inter-Korean border.

Both Koreas have withdrawn their troops from some military posts along their heavily fortified border, begun removing landmines buried in the region and reactivated a telephone hotline between their two leaders, which is supposed to prevent any untoward provocations from escalating into a full-blown conflict.

Concrete cooperation plans

Seoul and Pyongyang would very much prefer forging a more intensive economic partnership. Both sides, for instance, want to put the Kaesong special economic zone back into operation and create a linked, cross-border railway network between the two Koreas.

The UN Security Council has slightly relaxed international sanctions to allow the South to examine the state of North Korea's railway network, but the sanctions remain in force.

A rail link connecting North and South Korea?

The importance of a cross-border train service for the two Koreas would not just be symbolic. Whenever international sanctions against the North are lifted, export champion South Korea could use the train network to transport goods not just to the North, but also to China, via the Gyeonggui line along the west coast, and to Russia, via the Donghae line along the entire east coast. So far, there has been talk just of transporting goods. It will certainly take a long time before people can freely travel back and forth between the two parts of Korea.

However, the 93,000 Korean family members living separately on either side of the border no longer have this time. Around 12,000 of them are over 90-years old.

There have to be more family reunions as soon as possible in the coming year so that parents, children and siblings can meet their relatives across the border for at least a few hours – otherwise it will be too late forever.

North Korea also actually has to begin its "denuclearization." The US will no doubt continue to exert the necessary pressure to bring about this outcome. China, the emerging global super power, will be responsible for ensuring North Korea's security.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday No ballistic missile show-off Every year on September 9, North Korea celebrates its birthday by holding a military parade in the capital, Pyongyang. Unlike previous years, this year the regime chose to refrain from showing off its long-range missiles and instead exhibited projects that highlighted the country's economic achievements.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday North Korea turns 70 The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as the North is officially known, was proclaimed on September 9, 1948, three years after the former Soviet Union and the United State divided the peninsula between them in the closing days of World War II. The peninsula has remained split since the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday A different sight On Sunday, thousands of North Korean troops, followed by artillery and military tanks, paraded through Pyongyang, but the celebration lacked the usual jingoism that has been associated with the isolated regime for decades. Immediately after the parade, thousands of citizens rallied through Kim Il Sung Square, displaying economic themes and calls for Korean reunification.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday Flowers, not missiles Civilian groups carried flags and flowers in a bid to demonstrate a softer image of the country. "It looks like the North Koreans really tried to tone down the military nature of this," Chad O'Carroll, managing director of Korea Risk Group, told the Agence France-Presse news agency. Any display of intercontinental ballistic missiles would cast doubt on its commitment to denuclearization, he added.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday No Kim address North Koran leader Kim Jong Un was present at the parade but did not address the assembled crowd. He showed off his country's friendship with China by raising the hand of President Xi Jinping's envoy as they saluted the crowd together afterwards.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday Stalled peace process In a historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in June, Kim pledged to work toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. But Kim's efforts to ease tensions with the US have stalled since the Singapore meeting. While Washington insists Pyongyang commits to denuclearization first, the Kim regime wants the removal of sanctions and a peace agreement with the South to end the Korean War.

North Korea scales down jingoism on 70th birthday Positive moves South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who will meet Kim for a summit in Pyongyang on September 18, will try to persuade the North Korean leader to take concrete steps toward denuclearization. On September 5, Kim said he wanted to denuclearize during US President Donald Trump's first term, to which Trump replied on Twitter: "We will get it done together." Author: Shamil Shams



China's crucial role

Over the past year, Kim has managed to improve Pyongyang's relations with Beijing. The North Korean leader has been regularly sending high-level delegations to China and he has himself traveled to Beijing thrice, underlining the important role China plays in the international community's dealing with the North. Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit North Korea next year, a trip that would not only be a diplomatic feat for Kim, but also send a clear message to Washington as to who the leading power in Asia is.

The old superpower US and the new power China will have a decisive influence also in the coming year as to what happens on the Korean Peninsula. But the final decision should and will be made by the Koreans themselves.

The relationship of trust that the South Korean president and the North Korean leader have developed in recent months serves as a strong foundation.

With courage and skill, Moon and Kim brought movement to a completely deadlocked conflict and took decisive steps to achieve rapprochement.

"If one is not patient with small things, one brings large projects to failure," Confucius once taught.

Moon's policy of small steps – based on former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt's "Change through rapprochement" – bears fruit, despite all adversities. This will likely pay off in the coming year.

Active support from Europe

Europe, and above all Germany, should not only play a spectator role, but actively support the developments in the region. That's also what the Koreans want.

In the coming year, Germany will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall; it now knows very well how laborious, but also valuable, it is to integrate a divided country.

Even if the situations of Germany and Korea are comparable only to a limited extent, it's safe to say that Germany has gained valuable experience on how a peaceful rapprochement can succeed, and this can help the Koreans avoid similar mistakes.

