 Koreas break ground on future railway project | News | DW | 26.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Koreas break ground on future railway project

The peace gesture follows a joint survey into the North's railway system conducted by North and South Korea. But hopes of reconnecting the countries remain contingent upon progress in North Korea's denuclearization.

Ticket for North and South Korean rail (picture-alliance/dpa/Pool Photo/Yonhap)

A South Korean delegation crossed the heavily guarded border into North Korea on Wednesday as the two countries held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for an ambitious project to modernize North Korean roads and railways.

The ceremony, which took place in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, came after the Koreas conducted a joint survey on sections of the North's railway system that they someday hope to link with the South. The project is one of the several peace gestures to which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed at a historic summit in April.

Read more: Two Koreas pledge to boost ties

Infografik Nord Korea Süd Korea Kaesong Englisch

A nine-car South Korean train carrying about 100 people — including government officials, lawmakers and aging relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War — rolled into Kaesong's Panmun Station. The train was carrying a slogan on its side which read: "Let's open an era of peace and prosperity together — reconnection of South-North railways and roads.

They were greeted by North Koreans including Ri Son Gwon, who leads an agency which handles inter-Korean affairs. Representatives from China, Russia and Mongolia were also present, as were officials from the United Nations including Armida Alisjahbana, executive secretary of the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Watch video 00:52
Now live
00:52 mins.

A rail link connecting North and South Korea?

No progress without denuclearization

Seoul stressed that the ceremony would not lead to actual work on reconnecting and modernizing the rail and road networks between the two countries, which are technically still at war as the Korean War ended without a peace treaty. 

Read more: North and South Korea: how different are they?

South Korea plans to conduct further surveys on North Korean railways and roads before drawing up a blueprint for the project. However, beyond on-site reviews and ceremonies, the two Koreas won't be able to make much progress without the removal of United States-led sanctions on the North.

Actual construction will depend on the progress of North Korea's denuclearization and the state of the sanctions, the South Korean ministry said.

"We plan to hold detailed negotiations with the North to coordinate on the specific levels we want to achieve in the modernization of railways and roads and how to carry out the project," said ministry spokeswoman Eugene Lee.

Read more: Kim-Moon summit: Is North Korea just buying time with empty concessions?

The Seoul government received UN approval to conduct their survey of northern railways in November and marked the first time a South Korean train traveled on North Korean tracks. Seoul said it also received an exemption from the UN Security council to proceed with Wednesday's ceremony as it involved South Korean transport vehicles and goods. 

In December 2007, the Koreas began freight services between the South's Munsan Station in Paju and the North's Panmun Station to support a joint factory in Kaesong. South Korea used the line to transport construction materials to the north. Clothing and shoes made at the factory were sent to the south.

The stretch was shut down 11 months later due to tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. The South's previous conservative government closed the Kaesong factory park in February 2016 after North Korea conducted a nuclear test and long-range rocket launch. North Korea resumed manufacturing operations in Kaesong in October 2017 in an effort to find ways around sanctions.

Watch video 01:28
Now live
01:28 mins.

Wrestling brings two Koreas one step closer

dv/kms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Whither North Korea's economy?

In a recent speech in Berlin, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his vision of unification with the North could follow the example of Germany. But with China next door, not many see that happening any time soon. (12.06.2018)  

Opinion: Hand in hand into no man's land

The two Korean brother states approach each other in a demonstrative and cordial manner. More important than the agreed measures, however, is that years of silence have come to an end, says DW's Alexander Freund. (27.04.2018)  

UN grants North Korea sanctions exemption for North-South rail survey

North and South Korea want to explore reconnecting their rail and road systems as part of efforts to ease tensions in the region. The South needed an exemption from the United Nations sanctions regime for that to happen. (24.11.2018)  

Two Koreas pledge to boost ties

North and South Korea have agreed to a series of moves to strengthen military, sporting and transport ties. It's part of several recent meetings between the two sides with the goal of nuclear disarmament. (15.10.2018)  

South Korea cuts power to Kaesong industrial park in North

Tensions have escalated between the two Koreas in the wake of tests of nuclear and rocket systems. All contact has effectively been cut. (12.02.2016)  

North Korea snubs South, restarts Kaesong industrial park

Nearly two years after the Kaesong industrial park was shut down in protest at Pyongyang's nuclear program, output resumes as North Korea seeks new ways around international sanctions. Julian Ryall reports. (09.10.2017)  

North and South Korea: how different are they?

As Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in held their landmark meeting, the world's attention turns to the Korean Peninsula — a region with deep historical and cultural similarities but stark ideological differences. (26.04.2018)  

North and South Korean leaders make nuclear pledge

After a historic summit, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in have committed to achieving "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula." The two plan to meet again in May to further discuss reducing tensions. (27.04.2018)  

Kim-Moon summit: Is North Korea just buying time with empty concessions?

North Korea has agreed to take big steps toward denuclearization and rapprochement with the South. But experts remain skeptical about whether these promises will result in any real change on the ground. (19.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

A rail link connecting North and South Korea?  

Wrestling brings two Koreas one step closer  

Related content

Nordkorea US-Student Otto Warmbier in Pjöngjang

US court orders North Korea to pay $500 million for Otto Warmbier's death 24.12.2018

A US federal judge has ordered North Korea to pay half a billion dollars to the parents of Otto Warmbier from Ohio. The American student died from severe brain damage after spending 17 months in custody in Pyongyang.

Nord- und Südkorea planen Bahnverbindung zwischen beiden Ländern

South Korean train crosses North Korea border 30.11.2018

The latest cooperation project between the two foes is the first step in creating a joint train system. However, continued US sanctions may make it an impossible dream to realize.

Südkorea | Bahnof Dorasan Station

UN grants North Korea sanctions exemption for North-South rail survey 24.11.2018

North and South Korea want to explore reconnecting their rail and road systems as part of efforts to ease tensions in the region. The South needed an exemption from the United Nations sanctions regime for that to happen.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 