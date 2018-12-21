Koreas break ground on future railway project

The peace gesture follows a joint survey into the North's railway system conducted by North and South Korea. But hopes of reconnecting the countries remain contingent upon progress in North Korea's denuclearization.
A South Korean delegation crossed the heavily guarded border into North Korea on Wednesday as the two countries held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for an ambitious project to modernize North Korean roads and railways.
The ceremony, which took place in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, came after the Koreas conducted a joint survey on sections of the North's railway system that they someday hope to link with the South. The project is one of the several peace gestures to which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed at a historic summit in April.
Read more: Two Koreas pledge to boost ties
A nine-car South Korean train carrying about 100 people — including government officials, lawmakers and aging relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War — rolled into Kaesong's Panmun Station. The train was carrying a slogan on its side which read: "Let's open an era of peace and prosperity together — reconnection of South-North railways and roads.
They were greeted by North Koreans including Ri Son Gwon, who leads an agency which handles inter-Korean affairs. Representatives from China, Russia and Mongolia were also present, as were officials from the United Nations including Armida Alisjahbana, executive secretary of the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.
No progress without denuclearization
Seoul stressed that the ceremony would not lead to actual work on reconnecting and modernizing the rail and road networks between the two countries, which are technically still at war as the Korean War ended without a peace treaty.
Read more: North and South Korea: how different are they?
South Korea plans to conduct further surveys on North Korean railways and roads before drawing up a blueprint for the project. However, beyond on-site reviews and ceremonies, the two Koreas won't be able to make much progress without the removal of United States-led sanctions on the North.
Actual construction will depend on the progress of North Korea's denuclearization and the state of the sanctions, the South Korean ministry said.
"We plan to hold detailed negotiations with the North to coordinate on the specific levels we want to achieve in the modernization of railways and roads and how to carry out the project," said ministry spokeswoman Eugene Lee.
Read more: Kim-Moon summit: Is North Korea just buying time with empty concessions?
The Seoul government received UN approval to conduct their survey of northern railways in November and marked the first time a South Korean train traveled on North Korean tracks. Seoul said it also received an exemption from the UN Security council to proceed with Wednesday's ceremony as it involved South Korean transport vehicles and goods.
In December 2007, the Koreas began freight services between the South's Munsan Station in Paju and the North's Panmun Station to support a joint factory in Kaesong. South Korea used the line to transport construction materials to the north. Clothing and shoes made at the factory were sent to the south.
The stretch was shut down 11 months later due to tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. The South's previous conservative government closed the Kaesong factory park in February 2016 after North Korea conducted a nuclear test and long-range rocket launch. North Korea resumed manufacturing operations in Kaesong in October 2017 in an effort to find ways around sanctions.
dv/kms (AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
In a recent speech in Berlin, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his vision of unification with the North could follow the example of Germany. But with China next door, not many see that happening any time soon. (12.06.2018)
The two Korean brother states approach each other in a demonstrative and cordial manner. More important than the agreed measures, however, is that years of silence have come to an end, says DW's Alexander Freund. (27.04.2018)
North and South Korea want to explore reconnecting their rail and road systems as part of efforts to ease tensions in the region. The South needed an exemption from the United Nations sanctions regime for that to happen. (24.11.2018)
North and South Korea have agreed to a series of moves to strengthen military, sporting and transport ties. It's part of several recent meetings between the two sides with the goal of nuclear disarmament. (15.10.2018)
Tensions have escalated between the two Koreas in the wake of tests of nuclear and rocket systems. All contact has effectively been cut. (12.02.2016)
Nearly two years after the Kaesong industrial park was shut down in protest at Pyongyang's nuclear program, output resumes as North Korea seeks new ways around international sanctions. Julian Ryall reports. (09.10.2017)
As Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in held their landmark meeting, the world's attention turns to the Korean Peninsula — a region with deep historical and cultural similarities but stark ideological differences. (26.04.2018)
After a historic summit, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in have committed to achieving "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula." The two plan to meet again in May to further discuss reducing tensions. (27.04.2018)