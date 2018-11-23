 UN grants North Korea sanctions exemption for North-South rail survey | News | DW | 24.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UN grants North Korea sanctions exemption for North-South rail survey

North and South Korea want to explore reconnecting their rail and road systems as part of efforts to ease tensions in the region. The South needed an exemption from the United Nations sanctions regime for that to happen.

A South Korean soldier stands guard at the Dorasan railway station, the last South Korean station linked to a cross-border railway between Seoul and Pyongyang, near the Demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Paju on May 26, 2009 (Getty Images/AFP/K. Jae-Hwan)

The UN Security Council has granted an exemption to sanctions on North Korea to permit a joint survey on connecting its railway system with South Korea, Seoul said Saturday.

The exemption allows the South to export fuel and other goods to the North, but would still preclude either side from starting work on linking the two systems.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed on the survey plan during a summit earlier this year.

The move is part of a broader effort by both sides to ease tensions following a period of heightened concern over the North's nuclear program.

Watch video 01:09
Now live
01:09 mins.

UN condemns North Korea missile test

US wariness

South Korea initially thought the joint survey would not require any exemption. But the US, which leads the sanctions regime, reportedly disagreed.

The US has also warned the South against moving too fast in its negotiations with the North while Pyongyang's nuclear program remains active.

Separate negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled amid a US refusal to lift sanctions until the North gives up all of its nuclear weapons.

The creation of an inter-Korean rail system would require billions of dollars in investments in the North's outdated railway network, according to experts.

Seoul and Pyongyang plan to hold a ceremony to mark the linkage of their transport systems at the end of the year.

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets, and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US is also planing to block Iran's key oil sales in the next tranche of sanctions, which is due to go into force in November.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impovershed North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions on its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Also, the US uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies who do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of Bashar Assad exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US are frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, halting them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as Crimean wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists started flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


amp/cmk (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Meetings could be last for families in divided Korea

Reunions for relatives separated by the Korean border have started again after more than three years. For many families, these meetings have come too late, Fabian Kretschmer reports from Seoul. (19.08.2018)  

Trump-Kim summit: Big win for North Korea and China, small one for US

The historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a success — primarily for Pyongyang and Beijing. But there was also a silver lining for Washington. (12.06.2018)  

Abe, Pence reaffirm North Korea sanctions amid doubts about denuclearization pledge

US officials remain skeptical about North Korea's commitment to rid itself of nuclear weapons. US experts have bolstered those doubts with new findings about 13 undeclared nuclear bases throughout the country. (13.11.2018)  

Two Koreas pledge to boost ties

North and South Korea have agreed to a series of moves to strengthen military, sporting and transport ties. It's part of several recent meetings between the two sides with the goal of nuclear disarmament. (15.10.2018)  

North Korea: US demands UN meeting over sanctions violations

Washington is angry at widespread non-compliance with sanctions on Pyongyang and has called an urgent UN Security Council meeting. A new report suggests North Korea is smuggling coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo. (15.09.2018)  

US sanctions and who they target

The US serves as a cornerstone of global trade and sometimes uses this position to punish rival nations. DW looks into key restrictions that Washington curently imposes on Iran, Cuba, Russia, North Korea, and Syria. (09.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN condemns North Korea missile test  

Related content

Japan Besuch Mike Pence, US-Vizepräsident | mit Shinzo Abe, Premierminister

Abe, Pence reaffirm North Korea sanctions amid doubts about denuclearization pledge 13.11.2018

US officials remain skeptical about North Korea's commitment to rid itself of nuclear weapons. US experts have bolstered those doubts with new findings about 13 undeclared nuclear bases throughout the country.

Japan Südkorea Trostfrauen

Seoul to close 'comfort women' foundation in snub to Tokyo 21.11.2018

South Korea announced it would shut down an association for former "comfort women" and their families, which had been funded by Japan. The foundation is a key element of a deeply unpopular 2015 accord with Japan.

Nordkorea Kim Jong Un und Moon Jae In auf dem Gipfel des Mt. Paektu

South Korean leader's support slips amid 'North Korea fixation' 30.10.2018

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has taken the credit for building a working relationship with North Korea, but his critics say he is neglecting a looming economic crisis in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 