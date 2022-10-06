South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea (ROK), is a country in East Asia that occupies the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

After the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945, Korea was divided into two zones by the United States and the Soviet Union. Negotiations on reunification failed and, in 1948, two separate governments were formed: A democratic government in the southern half and a communist-style government in the north. Despite a similar geographical size, South Korea's population (51 million) is twice as large as North Korea's (25 million). Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to South Korea.