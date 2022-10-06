Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

South Korea

South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea (ROK), is a country in East Asia that occupies the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

After the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945, Korea was divided into two zones by the United States and the Soviet Union. Negotiations on reunification failed and, in 1948, two separate governments were formed: A democratic government in the southern half and a communist-style government in the north. Despite a similar geographical size, South Korea's population (51 million) is twice as large as North Korea's (25 million). Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to South Korea.

South Korea: Seoul subway killing sparks demands for tougher laws

South Korea: Seoul subway killing sparks demands for tougher laws 06.10.2022

Women complain that weak laws and a male-oriented society put them at risk from assailants who do not consider women their equals.
North Korea fires two more missiles towards Sea of Japan

North Korea fires two more missiles towards Sea of Japan 06.10.2022

Japan's PM said the fresh missile launches on Thursday "absolutely cannot be tolerated." Pyongyang, meanwhile, lashed out over joint US-South Korea military drills.

South Korea, US launch missiles after North Korea test

South Korea, US launch missiles after North Korea test 05.10.2022

Each country fired two ground-to-air missiles in a show of strength after North Korea conducted its farthest-ever missile test, which caused evacuations in Japan.
North Korea shoots missile over Japan in 'barbaric' act

North Korea shoots missile over Japan in 'barbaric' act 04.10.2022

Japanese authorities urged residents in Hokkaido and Aomori to take shelter. The missile is believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean, with Tokyo, Seoul and Washington strongly condemning the launch.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles for 4th time in 1 week

North Korea fires ballistic missiles for 4th time in 1 week 01.10.2022

The tests come amid heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula after South Korea, Japan and the US held joint anti-submarine drills off the east coast.
In Seoul, US Vice President Kamala Harris condemns North Korean 'nuclear rhetoric'

In Seoul, US Vice President Kamala Harris condemns North Korean 'nuclear rhetoric' 29.09.2022

On a visit to South Korea, US Vice President Kamala Harris met President Yoon Suk-yeol a day after North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles. Harris also visited the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military 28.09.2022

North Korea fired two missiles into waters off its east coast just days after its last missile test and ahead of a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris to South Korea.
North Korea nuclear threat looms over Kamala Harris's visit to Asia

North Korea nuclear threat looms over Kamala Harris's visit to Asia 27.09.2022

As the US Vice President prepares to visit South Korea, Washington warns that North Korea could carry out a nuclear test while she is there. Pyongyang continues to ratchet up tensions with ballistic missile tests.
South Korea's president scolds media over UN hot mic gaffe

South Korea's president scolds media over UN hot mic gaffe 26.09.2022

The opposition accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of insulting Joe Biden and disgracing South Korea. Yoon said media reports could damage the country's alliance with the US.
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea, Seoul says

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea, Seoul says 24.09.2022

South Korean officials said Pyongyang has fired an unidentified ballistic missile. The test came as a US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for joint military exercises.
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for joint military drills

US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for joint military drills 23.09.2022

A US aircraft carrier has arrived in South Korea for a joint naval exercise, the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, the South Korean president has been caught on a hot mic insulting the US, which his office has denied.
Dozens of Chinese Christians seek refuge in Thailand

Dozens of Chinese Christians seek refuge in Thailand 21.09.2022

Years of persecution have forced dozens of Chinese Christians to flee China in pursuit of refuge abroad. However, some of them say that threats from Beijing continue even though they're no longer in China.
South Korea asks Interpol to issue red notice for 'Terra' crypto founder

South Korea asks Interpol to issue red notice for 'Terra' crypto founder 20.09.2022

The collapse of Do Kwon's Terra cryptocurrency cost investors billions. Now authorities in South Korea say Kwon is "on the run" and are moving to cancel his passport while asking Interpol for help in arresting him.

South Korea's 'revenge politics' target new opposition

South Korea's 'revenge politics' target new opposition 16.09.2022

For decades, leading South Korean politicians have been caught up in corruption cases spearheaded by their political opponents. However, critics say it is time that the rival factions learn how to get along.
South Korea arrests woman after bodies found in suitcases in New Zealand

South Korea arrests woman after bodies found in suitcases in New Zealand 15.09.2022

The suspect is believed to be the mother of the children, whose remains were discovered last month in abandoned suitcases in New Zealand — nearly four years after their death.
South Korea K-pop stars 'NewJeans' court controversy with racy lyrics

South Korea K-pop stars 'NewJeans' court controversy with racy lyrics 12.09.2022

The new all-girl pop group NewJeans is being criticized for sexually suggestive lyrics. The group's management agency insists some of the lyrics are being deliberately misinterpreted.
Show more articles