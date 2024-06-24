North Korea resumes sending trash-filled ballons south

South Korea's military said that Pyongyang was again launching balloons likely filled with trash. Residents in the South have been warned not to touch the balloons and report any they come across to authorities.

North Korea has again taken to launching what appear to be trash-laden balloons south, according to South Korea's military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday said in a statement that North Korean balloons were moving in a southerly direction.

The military said that North Korea's movements were being monitoried due to the prevailing wind conditions, making it favorable for the launch of the balloons.

South Korean residents were also urged not to touch the balloons and report any to the military or the police.

Earlier this month, hundreds of trash and excrement filled balloons were floated over the border in what Pyongyang said was retailiation for balloons carrying anti-regime propaganda.

Days later North Korean state media reported that the launching of balloons was being suspended, saying that they had been a "thorough countermeasure."

