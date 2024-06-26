North Korea: Suspected hypersonic missile explodes midair

The missile test came ahead of the regional deployment of a US aircraft carrier for a trilateral military drill with South Korea and Japan. Pyongyang called the deployment "reckless" and "dangerous."

A suspected hypersonic missile launched by North Korea exploded midair on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

The launch from near the capital, Pyongyang, ended in failure as the missile blew up over the eastern coastal waters near the North Korean city of Wonsan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The missile fragments scattered up to 250 kilometers away. No damages were reported.

The missile, likely solid-fueled, emitted more smoke than usual, suggesting engine issues, South Korea said.

Japan's Defense Ministry also confirmed the launch of the missile.

Launch comes ahead of trilateral military drill

North Korea has been testing hypersonic missiles since 2021, seemingly aimed at targeting South Korea's missile defense systems.

Wednesday's test also came ahead of the regional deployment of a US aircraft carrier for a trilateral military drill with South Korea and Japan.

North Korea's vice defense minister, Kim Kang Il, on Monday called the US aircraft carrier's deployment "reckless" and "dangerous."

Pyongyang has previously condemned US-South Korean drills and responded with missile tests.

Senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan held a phone call to condemn the recent launch, calling it a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to peace and stability.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation," the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, denouncing the launch.

The missile test comes amid deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, highlighted by a recent summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin and signing of a mutual defense pact.

Trash balloons force Incheon Airport to stop flights

Just hours ahead of the missile launch, Pyongyang sent several trash-filled balloons southward for a second consecutive day, forcing South Korea's Incheon International Airport to halt flights.

Seoul's military said the balloons were carrying "mostly paper waste" and posed no threat to the public.

Pyongyang has sent hundreds of balloons filled with trash as retaliation against South Korean activists floating propaganda balloons criticizing the North Korean leader.

In response, Seoul resumed propaganda broadcasts on loudspeakers along the border.

Cold war continues to rage between North and South Korea To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ss/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)