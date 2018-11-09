Abe, Pence reaffirm North Korea sanctions amid doubts about denuclearization pledge

The United States and Japan said on Tuesday that they would uphold sanctions on North Korea to rid it of nuclear weapons. The announcement came amid fresh doubts about whether the North would fulfil its denuclearization pledge.

"Sanctions will remain in full force, until we achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," US Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter following a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. "The US, Japan, and the world will accept nothing less."

The US vice president also urged other Asian countries to maintain pressure on Pyongyang until the country has fulfilled its pledge to destroy its nuclear arsenal and close all of its nuclear facilities.

Doubts about North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised denuclearization during a summit in June with US President Donald Trump. Since then, it has dismantled a nuclear test site and refrained from testing any nuclear weapons or missiles.

But talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled in recent months. That has bolstered concerns among US and Japanese officials that the North might be trying to convince countries to ease sanctions without completely dismantling its nuclear program.

Undeclared bases

Those concerns appeared to be justified after the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS), a US think tank, said North Korea had failed to declare 13 bases housing mobile, nuclear-capable missiles.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Coal and iron In August 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution banning all coal, iron, iron ore and lead imports from North Korea. Pictured here is China's Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal Co. in Dandong, on the border with North Korea.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Currency North Korea is prohibited from opening banks abroad, and UN member states are prohibited from operating financial institutions on Pyongyang's behalf. Any dealings that might help North Korea skirt the sanctions are banned, and UN member states must expel and repatriate anyone working on the regime's financial behalf.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Shipping This North Korean cargo ship found itself boarded for inspection in the Philippines in March 2016 after the United Nations ordered member nations to de-register any vessel owned, operated or crewed on orders from Pyongyang. North Korean ships also cannot fly the flags of other nations to evade sanctions.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Air travel Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, remains exempt from aviation sanctions and still has scheduled flights to China and Russia, as well as several domestic routes. However, the airline cannot fly to the European Union, which has banned it on safety grounds, and the United States prevents citizens from legally conducting business with the carrier.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Fuel In December 2017, a new raft of UN sanctions targeted fuel imports in North Korea, meaning its residents could have difficulties driving the country in Pyeonghwa sedans (pictured above). The sale and transfer of diesel and kerosene are limited while the import of crude oil is capped at 4 million barrels a year.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Bank accounts, real estate UN sanctions limit North Korea's diplomats abroad — at the country's Berlin embassy, for example — to only one bank account each. North Korea is also not permitted to own real estate abroad for any purposes other than consular.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Military training It's a safe bet that North Korea's marching military did not learn its moves abroad: UN sanctions ban foreign security forces from training the country's army, police or paramilitary units. The United Nations does permit medical exchanges, but otherwise allow very little assistance of scientific or technical value.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Statues Anyone wanting to own a larger-than-life Kim will have to await the end of North Korea's nuclear program. The UN sanctions currently ban the sale of statues by the nation.



In a study released on Monday, CSIS experts said the bases were scattered within the country's mountainous territory and housed both long and short-range missiles capable of hitting South Korea and Japan.

The researchers used satellite imagery, defector interviews and interviews with intelligence officials to locate and identify the bases. They said the total number of undeclared sites could be as high as 20.

amp/msh (AP, dpa, AFP)

