Alexander Freund

Archaeology, natural science, the animal kingdom and medicine.

Whether it is archaeology, natural sciences or medicine - science is very detailed and complicated. Alexander Freund tries to explain exciting discoveries in the world of science in as understandable a way as possible.

Marveling, understanding, explaining — that is what motivates Alexander Freund. After studying Japanese studies, political science, art history and comparative religion, he undertook some extended trips through Asia and other regions. In Japan and Korea in particular, he encountered an inspiring juxtaposition of tradition and modernity. Following his period of journalistic training at public broadcaster WDR, he worked at DW in a number of departments for radio, TV and online, including as head of the Asia service for several years. At present, he is quenching his thirst for knowledge in the Science department.

Featured stories by Alexander Freund

A cell phone screen showing the Tor logo in front of a laptop displaying DW's website

How to circumvent state internet censorship in Russia

Independent media sites are blocked in Russia. But there are ways to escape Russian propaganda — and everyone can help.
Science
March 9, 2022
Stories by Alexander Freund

A solar flare in the center of the sun

A solar storm is coming. Should we worry?

Is the upcoming solar storm going to wipe out our internet infrastructure?
Science
July 20, 2022
Photo of the Marburg virus

Marburg virus outbreak declared in Ghana

For the first time in the country's history, the Marburg virus has been detected in Ghana. Here's what you need to know.
Science
July 19, 2022
A white, male doctor's hand holding pill sleeves

Study: Patients' physical responses influenced by biases

Unconscious prejudices are likely to blame.
Science
July 2, 2022
An archaeological site on the Tigris, Iraq

An ancient city emerges from the water

Iraq's extreme drought give German and Kurdish archaeologists a chance to examine a 3,400-year-old Bronze Age city.
Science
June 13, 2022
Illustration of the Spinosaurus dinosaur hunting in water

Discovered: Rare Spinosaurus fossils

Spinosaurus was larger than the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex. But few fossils of the mighty predatory dinosaur exist.
Science
June 10, 2022
image of a sign talking about if monkeypox is dangerous, man looks on

Explained: Europe's monkeypox outbreak

Human monkeypox infections are extremely rare in Europe. But experts are puzzled over how the virus is transmitted.
Health
May 19, 2022
