Marveling, understanding, explaining — that is what motivates Alexander Freund. After studying Japanese studies, political science, art history and comparative religion, he undertook some extended trips through Asia and other regions. In Japan and Korea in particular, he encountered an inspiring juxtaposition of tradition and modernity. Following his period of journalistic training at public broadcaster WDR, he worked at DW in a number of departments for radio, TV and online, including as head of the Asia service for several years. At present, he is quenching his thirst for knowledge in the Science department.