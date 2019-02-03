Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in Vietnam for second summit

Trump said Tuesday that he would hold his long-awaited second summit with North Korea's Kim on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.

"As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula," he told Congress in his State of the Union address.

"Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months.

The president said much work remained to be done, but hailed his relationship with Kim as "a good one."

"If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," he continued.

Washington's goal for the talks is for Pyongyang to agree to give up its nuclear weapons. North Korea has painted a broader picture, seeking the removal of a "nuclear threat" from the US military forces in South Korea.

The pair held their first summit in Singapore in June, the first time a sitting US president has met a North Korean leader.

rc/ap (dpa, AFP)