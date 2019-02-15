 Pompeo, Mogherini hold tense meeting after Iran rebuke from US | News | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pompeo, Mogherini hold tense meeting after Iran rebuke from US

The top diplomats from the US and the EU have met a day after Washington slammed Europe over its stance on Iran. The criticism highlights current strains in trans-Atlantic ties.

Mike Pompeo (picture-alliance/M. Wlodarczyk)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini on Friday amid tensions caused by a scathing attack by the Trump administration on its European allies over their approach to Iran.

Ahead of the meeting, Mogherini declined to answer a question about a speech by US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday in which he accused the EU in general, and Germany, Britain and France in particular, of trying to undermine US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

Pence's remarks at a Warsaw peace conference highlighted the differences between Washington and Brussels over the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, from which the US under President Donald Trump withdrew last year.

Pompeo himself, who is also known as an outspoken critic of Iran, told reporters at the Warsaw conference that it was not possible to "achieve stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran."

Read more: Iran sanctions: 5 things to know

Watch video 00:48
Now live
00:48 mins.

Pence: 'An effort to break American sanctions against Iran'

Call for EU withdrawal

Washington claims Iran has been violating the terms of the 2015 deal, under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. In his speech on Thursday, Pence once more called on the EU to join the US in withdrawing from the deal.

Mogherini, speaking at a NATO meeting earlier the same day, reiterated the EU's view that upholding the deal was essential because it prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

In January, Germany, Britain and France agreed to evade US sanctions by opening a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran. The so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which is meant to help match Iranian oil and gas exports against purchases of EU goods, will, however, not become operational for months. Diplomats also say that the trade vehicle will be used only for trade on a small scale, for example in humanitarian goods or food.

European countries have, however, said that they, like Washington, are concerned about Iran's involvement in wars in Yemen and Syria. In practice, European countries have given up plans to invest in Iran in deference to the US sanctions.

Watch video 02:32
Now live
02:32 mins.

Iranian companies counting on the EU

tj/rt (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US pressures Europe on Iran at summit in Poland

In a hard-hitting speech, the US vice president has singled out Germany, France and the UK for circumventing sanctions. He called it "an ill-advised step," urging the EU to reverse policy and withdraw from the Iran deal. (14.02.2019)  

Poland, US hold controversial Middle East conference in Warsaw

The US is seeking allies in Central and Eastern Europe, teaming up with Poland for a Middle East conference in Warsaw. Ahead of the event, expat Iranians protested the regime in Tehran. Monika Sieradzka from Warsaw. (14.02.2019)  

Iran sanctions: 5 things to know

On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response. (05.11.2018)  

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)  

What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

The special purpose vehicle INSTEX aims to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around US sanctions. DW examines how it will work, the players and its possible impact. (31.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pence: 'An effort to break American sanctions against Iran'  

Iranian companies counting on the EU  

Related content

Polen Nahost-Konferenz Proteste in Warschau

Poland, US hold controversial Middle East conference in Warsaw 14.02.2019

The US is seeking allies in Central and Eastern Europe, teaming up with Poland for a Middle East conference in Warsaw. Ahead of the event, expat Iranians protested the regime in Tehran. Monika Sieradzka from Warsaw.

Bildergalerie Venezuela Proteste Diaspora

Venezuela crisis: How the world sees it 24.01.2019

Venezuela is in the midst of a political crisis after opposition politician Juan Guaido declared himself president. DW takes a look at how countries in South America and beyond reacted to the move.

Venezuela Juan Guaido, vorläufiger Präsident in Caracas

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself acting president 23.01.2019

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself acting president after urging supporters to take to the streets in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The US swiftly signaled its support for the move.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 