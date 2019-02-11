 Poland, US hold controversial Middle East conference in Warsaw | News | DW | 14.02.2019

News

Poland, US hold controversial Middle East conference in Warsaw

The US is seeking allies in central and eastern Europe, teaming up with Poland for a Middle East conference in Warsaw. Ahead of the event, expat Iranians protested the regime in Tehran. Monika Sieradzka from Warsaw.

Anti-Iran protesters in Warsaw (Reuters/Agencja Gazeta/J. Nowick)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo struck a chord in Poland this week when he said that the US had steered clear of the region for too long, leaving Russia to fill that "void."

Warsaw sees Washington as a guarantor of security in the region. The Polish government is proud to have purchased 20 US-made HIMARS rocket launchers – a deal that was struck just before the start of the conference.

As the contract was signed – in the presence of Polish and US soldiers - US Vice President assured Warsaw it would "stand behind Poland…"

A Middle East conference – without Iran

US support for Poland is also the reason why Warsaw is organizing the Middle East conference – inspired by the US.

Seventy countries have been invited to the conference. Eastern and central European countries have sent their foreign ministers, Germany has sent the deputy foreign minister, Niels Annen. Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is attending, but Russia is not. Iran has not even been invited.

  • Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran in 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    'I feel nothing'

    On February 1, 1979, Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

  • Teheran 1978 Iraner demonstrieren für Ajatollah Khomeini (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The Shah ran out of time

    Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

  • Islamische Revolution 1979 (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Even women rooted for Khomeini

    The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

  • Iran Kaiserin Farah Diba von Persien 1971 (picture alliance/akg-images/H. Vassal)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    A spectacle of exuberance

    In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

  • Persisches Kaiserpaar im mexikanischen Exil (picture-alliance/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Exile and death

    Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

  • Iran Revolution (Tasnim)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Consolidating power

    In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

  • Iran Revolution 1979 Blumen (picture-alliance/dpa/EPU)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Soldiers join the revolution

    Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

  • Iran Teheran Rückkhehr Ayatollah Ruhollah Chomeini Exil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/FY)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    New government

    Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Revolution von 1979 (Iranian.com)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The liberal face of the revolution

    Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Geiselnahme Diplomaten USA (Fars)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Occupation of the US Embassy

    In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

  • Iran Ali Chamenei während einer Rede in Teheran (Reuters/Official Khamenei website)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution

    In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents.

    Author: Hans Spross


Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz insists the conference does not focus on Iran. The official agenda comprises topics such as efforts to curb rocket and missile armament,cybersecurity and the fight against terrorism.

Iran's ambassador to Poland, however, said Warsaw would have to "suffer the consequences" if those attending the conference would try to "exert pressure on Iran."

Protests against the conference

Both left-wing and right-wing nationalist groups agree that no one should debate issues concerning one country without its representatives taking part.

Robert Winnicki, a lawmaker from Poland's "National Movement" party, met the Iranian ambassador ahead of the conference in Warsaw. He says the Polish government is organizing "a conference dictated by the US."

On Wednesday, the leftist movement "Stop the War" protested at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. "We are against the submissive attitude that Poland is displaying with regard to the US," the protesters said.

Read more: 1979 — A fateful year year for the Middle East

"We used to have Soviet rockets stationed on our territory, why do we now have to put up with American ones? We don't want Poland to constantly be a frontier state," they complained.

Protests aimed at Tehran

Hundreds of expatriate Iranians from various European countries demonstrated against the regime in Tehran at Warsaw's National Stadium, where the conference takes place on Thursday.

The protests were organized by the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), also known as the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK.

Demonstrators in Warsaw (Reuters/Agencja Gazeta/J. Nowick)

Shah Reza Pahlevi led Iran before the Islamic Revolution. His son is the NCRI protesters' idol

The formerly armed group, which was labeled a terrorist organization by the US until 2012, sees itself as the true representative of the Iranian people and is in favor of regime change.

Read more: Missile test: Did Iran backstab the EU?

Shahin Gobadi, who heads NCRI's international committee, told DW that the fact that Iran had not been invited to the conference was not the problem, "since Iran is the source of all the problems in the region."

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and US President Donald Trump's lawyer, was a special guest at the protests. He spoke in a personal capacity. "There is no better place to talk about freedom than Warsaw," he said, stressing that Poland had been oppressed by Russia for years.

Strengthening trans-Atlantic ties

Even though many high-ranking European politicians, among them the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, declined to attend the Warsaw conference, the Polish government has already hailed the event as a success, as it strengthened the trans-Atlantic bond, according to Warsaw.

Watch video 06:39
Now live
06:39 mins.

Iran marks 40 years since the Islamic Revolution

