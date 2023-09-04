  1. Skip to content
Thomas Sparrow
Image: Boris Geilert/DW

Thomas Sparrow

Correspondent in Berlin with a special focus on political and security issues as well as on fact checking.

What sets Thomas apart both personally and professionally is his position between different continents and cultures.

Thomas grew up in Colombia speaking English, Spanish and German. He studied in Poland, worked in Spain and the United States and has been based in Germany since 2015.  

Reflecting this international perspective, understanding how different cultures view the world is Thomas' biggest passion as a journalist. It has helped him in his work for DW's English-language channel and for partner channels around the world in English and Spanish. 

Thomas is also a member of DW's fact-checking team and trains other journalists in live TV and reporting responsibly on breaking news.  

Before joining DW, Thomas was a correspondent for the BBC in Washington. He has co-authored three books on Europe. 

When he's not at work, he is either travelling or enjoying his fruit-and-vegetable garden near Berlin.

Featured stories by Thomas Sparrow

Fake picture of President Putin being arrested

Fact check: How can I spot AI-generated images?

Images created with artificial intelligence are flooding social media. But which images are real, and which are not?
MediaApril 9, 2023
Stories by Thomas Sparrow

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right)

Fact check: Turkey's Erdogan shows false Kilicdaroglu video

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed a video linking his main rival to the PKK. But the footage is manipulated.
PoliticsMay 8, 2023
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

In a DW interview, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praises Europe's support for refugees from Ukraine.
ConflictsNovember 23, 202210:55 min
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Leaders meeting on adaptation in Africa during Climate Summit COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt

COP27: Germany promotes its 'climate club'

Olaf Scholz pushes for his idea of a forum to cooperate for stronger climate protection. DW’s Thomas Sparrow has more.
ClimateNovember 9, 202201:21 min
Deutschland Terminal Tollerort im Hamburger Hafen

Germany's Cosco deal: A risky dependency?

Germany's cabinet has agreed on a deal to allow China to buy a stake in Hamburg's port. DW's Thomas Sparrow explains.
PoliticsOctober 26, 202201:31 min
Ukrainian and EU flags waved by dozens of people on a square in Munich

Ukrainian refugees: How is the EU coping?

About 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine. They have been met with solidarity in Europe, but there are also concerns.
ConflictsApril 20, 202201:11 min
SARS-CoV-2 Variante Omicron und COVID-19 Impfstoffe

How dangerous is omicron for Europe?

EU countries are struggling to cope with the pandemic. There are concerns the new variant could make things even worse.
HealthDecember 1, 202101:32 min
