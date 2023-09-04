Thomas Sparrow

Thomas grew up in Colombia speaking English, Spanish and German. He studied in Poland, worked in Spain and the United States and has been based in Germany since 2015.

Reflecting this international perspective, understanding how different cultures view the world is Thomas' biggest passion as a journalist. It has helped him in his work for DW's English-language channel and for partner channels around the world in English and Spanish.

Thomas is also a member of DW's fact-checking team and trains other journalists in live TV and reporting responsibly on breaking news.

Before joining DW, Thomas was a correspondent for the BBC in Washington. He has co-authored three books on Europe.

When he's not at work, he is either travelling or enjoying his fruit-and-vegetable garden near Berlin.