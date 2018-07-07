 NATO chief: Germany must increase defense spending | News | DW | 08.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

NATO chief: Germany must increase defense spending

Germany spends 1.24 percent of its GDP on defense and has promised to increase that figure to 1.5 percent by 2024. But Jens Stoltenberg, the head of the NATO alliance, says Berlin needs to spend much more than that.

NATO-General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg (Reuters/E. Plevier)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said Germany should be more vigilant in increasing its defense spending, as 29 countries prepare to meet for a NATO summit on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Stoltenberg (pictured) said he welcomed the German government's pledge to increase the defense budget to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2024.

But he said he expected the country "to do even more" to meet the 2024 alliance target of 2 percent of GDP that Germany and other NATO countries agreed on during a 2014 summit. "I assume Germany will continue aiming to meet that goal," he said.

Berlin, he added, "had a particularly important role" to play in defense spending because of the large size of its economy.

Watch video 00:31
Now live
00:31 mins.

Trump blasts Germany on NATO contributions

Trump factor

US President Donald Trump has regularly criticized Germany's meager defense budget and accused Berlin of taking advantage of the US, which spends more than 3 percent of its GDP on defense and stations tens of thousands of troops in Europe.

The president's tone has worried some German officials who fear the US could turn its back on the decades-old NATO alliance.

But Stoltenberg said the US was still devoted to the organization, citing commitments Trump personally voiced to him and a more than 40 percent increase in funding for US forces in Europe since the president assumed office in January 2017.

But he warned that the trans-Atlantic relationship underlying the alliance was not "a given."

"The relationship must be reinvented every single day," he said. "Politicians and everyone in Europe and North America have a role to play."

amp/cmk (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Angela Merkel talks up NATO role and military spending

In her weekly podcast, the German chancellor has made the case for higher defense spending and the significance of NATO. World leaders will meet as the international security organization holds a summit next week. (07.07.2018)  

German army to get €4-billion spending boost

The German army is set to benefit from a multibillion-euro spending increase, according to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's draft defense budget. Germany has been under pressure to contribute more as a NATO partner. (03.07.2018)  

Donald Trump calls out Germany, EU allies on NATO defense spending ahead of summit

Belgium's prime minister was "unimpressed" after receiving a letter from Trump about sticking to NATO pledges. With less than two weeks until the alliance summit in Brussels, Trump also said Germany needs to up spending. (30.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump blasts Germany on NATO contributions  

Related content

Russland Tag des Sieges Militärparade in Moskau

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg: 'We don't want a new Cold War' with Russia 27.06.2018

In an exclusive interview, the NATO chief says that Moscow is investing heavily in modern warfare, which "lowers the threshold for Russia's use of nuclear weapons." He also gives his views on Trump and the Alliance.

Washington Oval Office Trump

Donald Trump calls out Germany, EU allies on NATO defense spending ahead of summit 29.06.2018

Belgium's prime minister was "unimpressed" after receiving a letter from Trump about sticking to NATO pledges. With less than two weeks until the alliance summit in Brussels, Trump also said Germany needs to up spending.

Deutschland US-Soldaten in den Storck-Barracks in Illesheim

Ex-US NATO commander Breedlove: 'We need more force in Europe, not less' 06.07.2018

The US troop presence in Germany is well placed and should not be reduced, NATO's former commander, Philip Breedlove, told DW. He also shared his view about the upcoming NATO meeting and the Trump-Putin summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 