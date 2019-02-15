US VP Mike Pence takes aim at European allies over Iran deal

The US vice president on Saturday condemned European allies for adhering to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after Washington pulled the plug on the accord.

Speaking shortly German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech calling for international cooperation, the vice president hit out at the European signatories to the Iran deal — Germany, France, and Britain — for not following the US in quitting the deal.

Pence evoked a visit he made to Auschwitz the previous day to say anti-Semitism voiced by the Iranian leadership should be taken at its word.

"The Iranian regime openly advocates another Holocaust," he said, urging the European countries to scrap the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The time has come for all of us to act," said Pence. "The time has come for our European partners to stop undermining US sanctions against this murderous revolutionary regime."

"The time has come for our European partners to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and join us as we bring the economic and diplomatic pressure necessary to bring the Iranian people, the region, and the world, the peace and security and freedom they deserve."

Europe with Russia and China

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran agreed to curb its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of most international sanctions. While the US has pulled out of the deal, the three European countries along with China and Russiahave continued to support it.

Pence, who received modest applause for his Iran comments, went on to say the US had "stood strong" against efforts to divide NATO "through political interference and the use of energy resources."

In an apparent dig at Germany, the vice president praised European allies who had taken a stand against the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline. "We commend others to do the same," said Pence.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is intended to double the capacity for shipping gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. However, while the scheme is backed by Germany and France, it is opposed by the Baltic states and Poland.

The US has said it fears that Europe could become dependent on Russian gas, while Washington also wants to sell shale gas to its allies. However, Angela Merkel has dismissed US concerns, saying Europe is keen to have both Russia and the US as key energy suppliers.

