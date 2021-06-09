Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Munich Security Conference is an annual event bringing together security experts and politicians, military leaders and the defense industry from around the world.
Over the past five decades, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) has become a key annual gathering for the international "strategic community." It is dedicated to promoting peaceful conflict resolution and international cooperation and has a special focus on trans-Atlantic partnership. The conference was founded, and is managed to this day, by former German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger. This page is a collection of DW content on the annual conference in Bavaria.
At the Munich Security Conference, Joe Biden proclaimed the revival of the trans-Atlantic alliance with a forward-looking agenda that puts democratic resilience first. But the US still has much to prove to a wary Europe.
Donald Trump's four years as US president shook the trans-Atlantic relationship. On Friday, the Munich Security Conference brings together Biden, Merkel, Macron and Johnson for an event that could help to rebuild ties.
Wolfgang Ischinger was German Ambassador to the US when Angela Merkel made her first visit to the White House as Chancellor back in 2006- to meet with then-president George W. Bush. He talks to Max Hofmann about a special moment during that first meeting, as well as about the ups and downs in Merkel’s relationship with ‘her’ three US presidents so far – and about what love’s gotta do with it.
The poisoning attack on the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has spurred German politics to take action — although there were many previous occasions that could have triggered a similar response, Yuri Andrukhovych writes.