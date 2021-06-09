Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Conference is an annual event bringing together security experts and politicians, military leaders and the defense industry from around the world.

Over the past five decades, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) has become a key annual gathering for the international "strategic community." It is dedicated to promoting peaceful conflict resolution and international cooperation and has a special focus on trans-Atlantic partnership. The conference was founded, and is managed to this day, by former German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger. This page is a collection of DW content on the annual conference in Bavaria.

Wolfgang Ischinger, Vorsitzender der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, stellt den Munich Security Report 2021 in der Bundespressekonferenz vor.

EU must speak with one voice on China: Wolfgang Ischinger 09.06.2021

Munich Security Conference Chair Wolfgang Ischinger has criticized EU policy on China, saying the bloc must learn to speak as one. That way, he says, Brussels and Washington can coordinate their approach to Beijing.
Symbolbild Deutschland und chinesisch-amerikanische Rivalität

Munich Security Report: Is China a partner, rival or both? 09.06.2021

The world's democracies are in a competition of systems, above all with China. But global challenges like climate change and arms control require cooperation. The latest Munich Security Report seeks to find the balance.

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Opinion: Message from Munich: Resilience is the foundation of trans-Atlantic security 19.02.2021

At the Munich Security Conference, Joe Biden proclaimed the revival of the trans-Atlantic alliance with a forward-looking agenda that puts democratic resilience first. But the US still has much to prove to a wary Europe.
US President Joe Biden speaks virtually from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, on February 19, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Munich Security Conference: Joe Biden tells Europe 'America is back' 19.02.2021

The US president spoke of an "inflection point" that would decide "the future direction of our world" at the MSC, while Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson reaffirmed the trans-Atlantic partnership.

News Bilder des Tages President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coup in Myanmar, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, in Washington DC, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Pool photo by Michael Reynolds/ PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAS20210210541 MICHAELxREYNOLDS

President Joe Biden signals US return to world stage 19.02.2021

As US President Joe Biden wraps up his first month in office with appearances at two major international meetings, what are the new steps towards international cooperation the US has taken?

15.02.2019,München,Bayern,Deutschland,GER,55. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz (MSC) *** 15 02 2019 Munich Bavaria Germany GER 55 Munich Security Conference MSC

Munich Security Conference brings trans-Atlantic's Fantastic Four back together 18.02.2021

Donald Trump's four years as US president shook the trans-Atlantic relationship. On Friday, the Munich Security Conference brings together Biden, Merkel, Macron and Johnson for an event that could help to rebuild ties. 
US Vice President Joe Biden delivers his speech at the International Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Joe Biden returns to Munich Security Conference in new role 18.02.2021

The coronavirus pandemic means the annual Munich Security Conference is reduced to an online forum in 2021. New US President Joe Biden will address world leaders as US Commander-in-Chief — but he has attended before.
Bildkombo Angela Merkel und Joe Biden

Wolfgang Ischinger: Europe is surrounded by a 'ring of fire' 12.02.2021

Delayed by the pandemic, the Munich Security Conference will still unite an incoming Joe Biden and an outgoing Angela Merkel on a shared virtual stage. DW spoke to the MSC's longstanding chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Does Angela Merkel love the US? - Interview with Wolfgang Ischinger (E03) 22.12.2020

Wolfgang Ischinger was German Ambassador to the US when Angela Merkel made her first visit to the White House as Chancellor back in 2006- to meet with then-president George W. Bush. He talks to Max Hofmann about a special moment during that first meeting, as well as about the ups and downs in Merkel’s relationship with ‘her’ three US presidents so far – and about what love’s gotta do with it.
15.02.2019,München,Bayern,Deutschland,GER,55. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz (MSC) *** 15 02 2019 Munich Bavaria Germany GER 55 Munich Security Conference MSC

Munich Security Conference postponed due to COVID pandemic 09.12.2020

The annual conference, which brings together the world's defense and security elite, will not take place in February 2021 as scheduled. The Germany-based conference hopes to reschedule in the spring.
01.02.2019, Berlin: Demonstranten mit einer Putin und Trump-Maske und einer Merkel-Maske stehen sich mit Raketen-Modellen auf dem Pariser Platz gegenüber. Sie protestieren mit der Aktion gegen das drohende Aus des INF-Abrüstungsabkommen zwischen Russland und den USA. Das Abkommen über nukleare Mittelstreckensysteme (Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces) wollen die USA auflösen. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

No unity 30 years after the end of the Cold War 30.09.2020

Germany is set to mark 30 years of reunification this weekend. The end of the Cold War also marked the beginning of a new era of international relations. What began with high hopes ultimately led to a Cold Peace.

Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger speaks on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)b |

Opinion: In wake of Navalny attack, what will become of German-Russian relations? 04.09.2020

The poisoning attack on the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has spurred German politics to take action — although there were many previous occasions that could have triggered a similar response, Yuri Andrukhovych writes.

ARCHIV - 17.09.2018, Niedersachsen, Wilhelmshaven: Zwei Marinesoldaten stehen am frühen Morgen vor der aufgehenden Sonne auf dem Bug der «Augsburg» der Deutschen Marine und ziehen gemeinsam an einer Leine, die an einem Poller am Marinehafen befestigt war. Die Fregatte Augsburg lief damals zur Operation Sophia aus. Deutschland setzt die Beteiligung an der zur Bekämpfung der Schleuserkriminalität im Mittelmeer gedachten EU-Mission Sophia aus. Nach dpa-Informationen vom 22.01.2018 wird nach dem Einsatz der Marine-Fregatte «Augsburg» zunächst kein weiteres Schiff vor die libysche Küste geschickt. Foto: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU should 'threaten military intervention' in Libya: Wolfgang Ischinger 29.06.2020

The Munich Security Conference head said the EU must 'speak the language of power' to represent its interests. Ischinger said that Germany's diplomatic appeals were ignored due to a lack of military intervention.
Mohammed Al-Hadrami, Yemen Foreign Minister

Yemen: Has the suffering all been for nothing? 24.02.2020

With no end in sight to years of war, political chaos, or the desperate humanitarian crisis, what have thousands of civilian deaths and suffering been for in Yemen? Conflict Zone meets the country’s foreign minister.
Der neue Obmann der Union im NSA-Untersuchungsausschuss, Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), sitzt am 10.04.2014 in der zweiten Sitzung des NSA-Untersuchungsausschuss in Berlin. Die Mitglieder beraten über den weiteren Fahrplan des Untersuchungsausschusses. Foto: Daniel Naupold/dpa

Thuringia AfD fallout: How weak is Germany's CDU? 19.02.2020

Roderich Kiesewetter, a leading Christian Democrat, acknowledged on DW's Conflict Zone that his party made mistakes following the scandal in Thuringia that rocked Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front second left, waits for the arrival of leaders prior to a group photo at a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Front row left to right, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Back row left to right, European Council President Charles Michel, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Opinion: Munich Security Conference reveals frayed trans-Atlantic ties 16.02.2020

Friend or foe? Ties between the two sides of the Atlantic are already complicated. At the Munich Security Conference, the differences were more apparent than ever, says Matthias von Hein.
Show more articles