Michaela Küfner

02/19/2024 February 19, 2024

Poland’s top diplomat, Radek Sikorski, says Alexei Navalny's death shows Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin will stop at nothing. Speaking to DW at the Munich Security Conference, he also voiced the opinion that alliances are still vital to US interests, despite remarks by former US President Donald Trump, the front-runner as Republican presidential candidate, that seemed to call NATO into question.