EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

Lucia Schulten | Bernd Riegert
June 4, 2024

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.

The 720 lawmakers and their thousands of staffers at the European Parliament travel a lot. Roughly once a month, they gather in the French city of Strasbourg, the parliament's official seat.

Most months also have a "green week," where parliamentarians work in their home countries and meet their voters directly. The rest of the time they work from Brussels.

Having two seats comes with a hefty price tag, but previous attempts to bring them together have failed due to a French veto.

In its five-year term, the European Parliament deals with hundreds of laws. Most are about regulating the EU economy in the single market, tackling climate change and writing rules for agriculture.

When it comes to foreign policy, defense or health care, parliamentarians don't have as much influence.

Even though the European Parliament is elected directly by the people, it doesn't have the final say for passing new laws. It must work together with the Council of the European Union, which represents the 27 EU governments.

EU laws are often a compromise, and it can take several years until people feel the first practical impacts at home.

Lucia Schulten Brussels Correspondent
Bernd Riegert Senior European correspondent in Brussels with a focus on people and politics in the European Union
Similar stories from Europe

A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
PoliticsJune 2, 202401:24 min
More on Politics from Europe

A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

View of an Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passing near a tourist boat

Will the issue of migration decide the EU elections?

Migration is a major topic for many of the campaigning parties. But does it receive the same attention from voters?
PoliticsMay 28, 202402:49 min
