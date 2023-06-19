  1. Skip to content
DW Mitarbeiterin Lucia Schulten
Image: Adriaan De Loore/DW

Lucia Schulten

Europe correspondent at DW Studio Brussels, with a focus on the EU and international courts.

Complicated judgments, long pages of legislation, lengthy procedures — Lucia Schulten deciphers what they mean for politics and DW’s audience.

Whether it's an Article 7 procedure, EU fleet-wide CO2 targets or greenhouse gas emission trading certificates — Lucia Schulten breaks down the stories behind the figures for our online, television and social media channels. 

Having studied law, she particularly enjoys dealing with topics that may seem rather dry at first, yet are of great importance to Europe and the wider world. She also regularly reports on proceedings from the international courts, whether in Strasbourg, Luxembourg or The Hague.

But politics and law aren't everything: Lucia also follows cultural topics and brings stories from people at the heart of Europe.

Stories by Lucia Schulten

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Island Geothermie

Geyser in the garden: Iceland's geothermal energy

Geyser in the garden: Iceland's geothermal energy

Iceland's geothermal energy is a boon to farmers, whose produce would not be competitive without it.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 19, 202303:33 min
Steam coming out of a geothermal power stating in Iceland

Can Iceland be a pioneer in trading geothermal energy?

Can Iceland be a pioneer in trading geothermal energy?

Iceland is trying to ramp up geothermal energy exports to help out its economy at a time of great energy needs.
BusinessMay 29, 202302:51 min
A line of European flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels

Russia sanctions: EU to name and shame sanction evaders?

Russia sanctions: EU to name and shame sanction evaders?

In its 11th round of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, the EU wants to focus on sanction evasion.
ConflictsMay 8, 2023
Large red and white STOP sign on a barrier in the foreground. In the background, flat countryside and two men walking in camouflage uniforms and peaked caps.

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

On Wednesday, Lithuania enshrines pushbacks in law. The move has been criticized, but is not without precedent.
MigrationMay 2, 2023
A tearful woman in glasses hugs a young man as photographers watch

EU Parliament debates fate of Ukrainian children in Russia

EU Parliament debates fate of Ukrainian children in Russia

EU lawmakers discussed alleged unlawful deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. For many helping is a "duty."
PoliticsApril 19, 2023
French President Emmanuel Macron holding a speech in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 11

Is the French president's vision for Europe realistic?

Is the French president's vision for Europe realistic?

Emmanuel Macron has been promoting EU strategic autonomy project for years. Could it succeed?
PoliticsApril 13, 2023
