UN court ruling on Israeli settlements: DW's Lucia Schulten

Human RightsMiddle EastUN court ruling on Israeli settlements: DW's Lucia SchultenLucia Schulten | Cynthia Cave07/19/2024July 19, 2024The United Nations' top court has ruled that Israel's settlements in the Palestinian territories break international law and must be abandoned. The advisory opinion is non-binding, but comes as pressure grows on Israel over the war in Gaza.