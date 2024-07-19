  1. Skip to content
UN court ruling on Israeli settlements: DW's Lucia Schulten

Lucia Schulten | Cynthia Cave
July 19, 2024

The United Nations' top court has ruled that Israel's settlements in the Palestinian territories break international law and must be abandoned. The advisory opinion is non-binding, but comes as pressure grows on Israel over the war in Gaza.

DW Mitarbeiterin Lucia Schulten
Lucia Schulten Brussels Correspondent
