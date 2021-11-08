The European Parliament has 766 members, who are elected every five years by universal suffrage. It meets in Strasbourg and in Brussels and also has offices in Luxembourg.

The EP does not formally possess legislative initiative, and is often criticized for having little real power, as it can only approve or reject the Commission as a whole. The parliament has been elected since 1979, but voter turnout has fallen gradually across the 28 member states. It shares legislative powers with the European Council and holds limited budgetary powers. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to the European Parliament.