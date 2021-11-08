Visit the new DW website

European Parliament

The European Parliament has 766 members, who are elected every five years by universal suffrage. It meets in Strasbourg and in Brussels and also has offices in Luxembourg.

The EP does not formally possess legislative initiative, and is often criticized for having little real power, as it can only approve or reject the Commission as a whole. The parliament has been elected since 1979, but voter turnout has fallen gradually across the 28 member states. It shares legislative powers with the European Council and holds limited budgetary powers. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to the European Parliament.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.
BRUSSELS, BELGIM - JANUARY 31: European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (R), European Union Council President, Charles Michel (not seen) and European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli (L) hold a press conference on Future of Europe, in Brussels, Belgium on January 31, 2020. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency

EU: Parliament sues Commission over rule of law inaction 29.10.2021

The European Parliament has grown frustrated with the executive branch's inability to impose sanctions for alleged rule of law breaches by member states.
Frankreich: Europäische Nationalflaggen vor Hauptsitz des Europäischen Parlaments in Straßburg. Foto vom 10. Oktober 2015.

EU lawmakers push to 'upgrade' ties with Taiwan 21.10.2021

The European Parliament has adopted a report slamming China's "military belligerence" and calling for closer relations with Taiwan, triggering "strong condemnation" from Beijing.

12/02/2021 Auf diesem Foto, das vom Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky zur Verfügung gestellt wurde, steht der russische Oppositionspolitiker Alexej Nawalny hinter einer Glasscheibe während einer Anhörung vor dem Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky. Der im Straflager inhaftierte russische Kremlgegner Alexej Nawalny hat ein Ende seines seit drei Wochen andauernden Hungerstreiks angekündigt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Navalny's struggle goes beyond an anti-corruption crusade 20.10.2021

Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des TagesFILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins 2021 Sakharov Prize 20.10.2021

The jailed Russian opposition leader has been awarded the European Parliament's rights prize for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko seen as he visits the Belarusian Interior Ministry special forces base in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Calls for Lukashenko to face international tribunal 05.10.2021

Members of the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg are poised to demand international prosecution against the disputed president of Belarus for repression.
SOFIA, BULGARIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Protesters clash with police officers during an anti-government protest in front of the new Parliament Building in Sofia, Bulgaria on September 22, 2020. Borislav Troshev / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Member of European Parliament wants Bulgarian cops watched 27.09.2021

Reports of wiretapping and police violence in Bulgaria during protests in 2020 have caused alarm. European Parliament lawmakers, government ministers and members of the protest movement have made serious accusations.
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

European Parliament demands action over Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law 07.07.2021

The European Parliament is to approve a resolution calling for stronger EU action against an incoming Hungarian law banning the "promotion" of LGBTQ lifestyles.
01.07.2021 Ursula von der Leyen (l), Präsidentin der EU-Kommission, und Janez Jansa, Ministerpräsident von Slowenien, besuchen eine Kinderklinik in Ljubljana, um durch den Nationalen Plan für Wiederaufbau und Resilienz finanzierte Projekte zu besichtigen. Vor dem Start des slowenischen EU-Ratsvorsitzes haben mehrere Medienorganisationen vor der Verschlechterung der Pressefreiheit in Slowenien unter der Regierung des rechtskonservativen Ministerpräsidenten Jansa gewarnt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on the defensive 06.07.2021

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg took their first opportunity to grill Prime Minister Janez Jansa over attacks on press freedom and the rule of law.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 10.06.2020 10.06.2021

US President Joe Biden begins whirlwind tour of Europe — Turkey offers the US a 'historic opportunity' to reset diplomatic ties — Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic loses his genocide appeal — COVID pushes Italians to relocate from cities to 'smart villages' — European Parliament approves digital COVID certificate — and more!
New QR code presenting vaccination certificate as well as recent PCR test results shown on smartphone at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, near Paris, France, on May 8, 2021, as the new Digital Certificate, is implemented, and will allow EU citizens to move safely within the European Union or access some cultural places during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

European Parliament approves digital COVID certificate 09.06.2021

EU lawmakers have backed a proposal allowing for digital proof of COVID vaccinations or negative tests. The measures are aimed at enabling restriction-free travel within the EU as the summer tourism season begins.

Fahnen der Mitgliedsländer sind aufgezogen vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshofs (EuGH), aufgenommen am 11.02.2017 in Luxemburg (Luxembourg). Der EuGH soll gewährleisten, dass EU-Recht in allen EU-Mitgliedsländern auf die gleiche Weise angewendet und durchgesetzt wird. Foto:Winfried Rothermel

ECJ dismisses Hungary challenge over democracy probe 03.06.2021

The European Court of Justice has rejected a challenge by Hungary to a decision to probe Budapest's alleged "serious breach" of the bloc's democratic values. Hungary could lose its right to vote in EU proceedings.
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks walk at Fiumicino Airport on the day EU governments agreed a safe list of 14 countries for which they will allow non-essential travel starting from July, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

EU reaches deal on approving COVID 'travel pass' 20.05.2021

An agreement between the European Parliament and EU member states paves the way for a "digital COVID certificate" that aims to make travel easier and revive the summer tourism season.

The emblem of the European Union on the carpet at the (Small) Chamber at the European Court of Human Rights, ECHR, in Strasbourg, France, on October 23, 2018. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)

ECHR rejects anti-lockdown case from Romanian MEP 20.05.2021

The European Court of Human Rights dismissed Cristian Terhes' suggestion that Romania's lockdown amounted to being under house arrest. The decision from the seven judges was unanimous against the MEP.
Euro banknotes and Yuan from China

EU lawmakers back freezing China investment deal over sanctions spat 20.05.2021

The European Parliament has said it will not approve a multi-billion-euro investment deal with China until Beijing lifts tit-for-tat sanctions.

European Parliament member Ioannis Lagos leaves a police van upon his arrival at the Greek Police headquarters, in Athens, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Lagos arrived in Greece Saturday to serve a 13-year sentence imposed on him last October for being a leading member of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party, which was labeled a criminal organization. (Stelios Stefanou/InTime News via AP)

Greek neo-Nazi and MEP extradited to Athens to serve prison sentence 15.05.2021

Ioannis Lagos, a founding member of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, is due to serve a 13-year jail sentence. As a member of the EU Parliament, he had enjoyed immunity until late April.
