European Parliament elects 26 new EU commissioners

PoliticsEuropeEuropean Parliament elects 26 new EU commissionersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeOle Alsaker11/27/2024November 27, 2024In Strasbourg, European Union lawmakers are electing a new team of commissioners, the politicians who run the EU's departments. The 26 candidates have already been vetted and will take the helm for 5 years. DW looks at some of the key positions.https://p.dw.com/p/4nTm8Advertisement