  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsEurope

European Parliament elects 26 new EU commissioners

Ole Alsaker
November 27, 2024

In Strasbourg, European Union lawmakers are electing a new team of commissioners, the politicians who run the EU's departments. The 26 candidates have already been vetted and will take the helm for 5 years. DW looks at some of the key positions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nTm8
Skip next section Similar stories from Europe

Similar stories from Europe

French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more