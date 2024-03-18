How DW's fact-checking team works

Viral fake news on social media, false claims on COVID-19 or disinformation on elections — DW's fact check team debunks, explains and uses in-depth research techniques to separate fact from fiction.

This video is part of Tackling Disinformation: A Learning Guide produced by DW Akademie.

The Learning Guide includes explainers, videos and articles aimed at helping those already working in the field or directly impacted by the issues, such as media professionals, civil society actors, DW Akademie partners and experts.

It offers insights for evaluating media development activities and rethinking approaches to disinformation, alongside practical solutions and expert advice, with a focus on the Global South and Eastern Europe.