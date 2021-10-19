Visit the new DW website

Fake news

Unsubstantiated reports, or fake news, have proliferated on social media platforms. They purport to offer scoops not covered, or allegedly covered up, by traditional media outlets.

Since the 2016 US presidential elections, media attention has shifted to the growing phenomenon of fake news, given its role in propelling Donald Trump to victory. From Hillary Clinton funding the "Islamic State" to "pizzagate," fake news has serious implications for the future of democratic societies. DW's coverage regarding fake news is collated below.

Logo der Organisation Amnesty International. Die Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International (AI) strukturiert ihre Führung um. Fünf der sieben Mitglieder der Generaldirektion würden die Organisation bis Oktober verlassen, teilte AI am Mittwoch mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Amnesty warns of crackdown on free speech during COVID-19 pandemic 19.10.2021

Amnesty said that many governments had used the pandemic as an opportunity to further restrict freedom of expression. It also cited the role of social media in the spread of misinformation.
DW Global Media Forum 2021 | Impulse by the Chairwoman of the Green Party of Germany Annalena Baerbock

Disinformation, fake news plague German election campaign 06.09.2021

False claims attributed to the chancellor candidates are circulating on social media. One candidate, in particular, is the target of fake news, a report says. Traditional media also play a role in spreading falsehoods.
ANKARA, TURKEY - JULY 20: The logo of facebook is displayed on a smartphone and a screen in Ankara, Turkey on July 20, 2021. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Senator slams Facebook for closing political ad research accounts 04.08.2021

Senator Mark Warner is pushing on Congress to "bring greater transparency to the shadowy world of online advertising." Facebook said it was protecting privacy by closing accounts that study political ads.
19.7.2021, Altenahr*** Meterhoch türmen sich Wohnwagen, Gastanks, Bäume und Schrott an einer Brücke über die Ahr. Zahlreiche Häuser in dem Ort wurden komplett zerstört oder stark beschädigt, es gibt zahlreiche Todesopfer.

German floods: Where did fake news about 600 dead babies come from? 01.08.2021

Rumors that the bodies of 600 children have been found in Germany's flood disaster areas are rife on social media and other online platforms. DW looked into the story to find the origin of the false reports.
Faktencheck zu Hochwasser-Fakes

Fact check: The fake images of the German floods 23.07.2021

After the deadly floods, Germans had to face another storm: Fake images and disinformation making the rounds in neighborhoods — and causing panic. DW's fact-checker Rachel Baig debunks the altered images and disinformation.
©PHOTOPQR/L'ALSACE/Jean-François FREY ; ; 20/07/2021 ; Le logiciel espion Pegasus le 20 juillet 2021. - Rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world have been targeted with phone malware sold to authoritarian governments by an Israeli surveillance firm, media reports say.

Amnesty 'categorically' backs Pegasus findings amid denials 23.07.2021

An Indian minister has slammed the leaked surveillance list as "fake news." Kazakhstan said there was no "evidence" and Morocco said it planned to sue, as the Pegasus fallout showed no signs of easing up.
The Olympic Village, where athletes live during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, is opened to the press in Chuo Ward, Tokyo on June 20, 2021. The Olympic Village has three areas, residential zone, operation zone and village plaza, on a site of approximately 44 hectares, and can accommodate up to 18,000 athletes and related people. The rooms in the residential building have cardboard beds and trash boxes, chairs in five-colored colors, and barrier-free toilets and baths. At the entrance, there is a note that calls for measures against new coronavirus COVID-19. The corridor is wide enough for two wheelchairs. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Tokyo Olympics: 'Anti-sex' beds are 'fake news' 19.07.2021

Olympic organizers said athletes' cardboard beds were "sturdy" after a gymnast made a video designed to debunk reports that they were meant to prevent intimate contact amid COVID fears.
16.08.2018, USA, New York: Ein Leitartikel in der New York Times trägt den Titel A Free Press Needs You (Eine freie Presse braucht dich). Mit einer großangelegten Kampagne wehren sich Hunderte Zeitungen in den USA gegen die ständigen Angriffe von Präsident Trump. In Leitartikeln bezogen sie Position gegen die Anschuldigung Trumps, Falschnachrichten zu verbreiten und «Feinde des Volkes» zu sein. Foto: Mark Lennihan/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Media crisis: Democracy forum calls for state intervention 12.07.2021

It is a critical moment for journalism. Circulation is sinking and fake news is undermining the credibility of the media. Many outlets have seen their budgets slashed. Some say it is time for the state to intervene.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference about the results of the mid-term election, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Groups condemn Mexican president for targeting press 03.07.2021

In a weekly "Lie of the Week" segment, Mexican President Lopez Obrador selects unflattering news articles he thinks are unfair and decries them as "fake news." Various bodies have condemned his behavior.
December 5, 2020, Valdosta, GA, USA: Thousands of Trump supporters converged on small town for Georgia Victory Rally to show support for President Donald Trump and two Republican incumbent U.S. senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who face democratic challengers in special run run-off election January 5, 2021. The election could decide control of the U.S. Senate..Pictured: A Trump supporter from central Georgia displays his disdain for news media, call it all Ãfake news. (Credit Image: © Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire

What is disinformation — and how can you fight it? 12.06.2021

Conspiracy theories, doctored photos, fake news, bot-boosted messages designed to elicit an angry reaction. Disinformation abounds in free societies, but there are steps you can take to fight it, says Ingo Mannteufel.
Picture-Teaser Threat of information warfare looms over German elections --- ***NUR zum aktuellen Artikel zu benutzen***

Cyber threat looms large over German election 25.05.2021

From hacking attacks to disinformation campaigns, online meddling could sway public opinion and influence the outcome of the elections in September, officials warn. Recent incidents suggest that the threat is real.
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 23, 2021: Vocalist Damiano David of the Maneskin rock band representing Italy, the winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Final, during a news conference at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

No drugs and rock 'n'roll: Eurovision winner did not take cocaine 24.05.2021

Maneskin's Damiano David was accused of snorting cocaine backstage in Rotterdam over the weekend. The organizers of Eurovision said he has since passed a drug test, branding the rumors "fake news."
Deutschland, Berlin, Pressekonferenz mit der designierten Kanzlerkandidatin von BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN, Annalena Baerbock, 19.04.2021 *** Germany, Berlin, Press conference with the designated candidate for chancellor of BÜNDNIS 90 DIE GRÜNEN, Annalena Baerbock, 19 04 2021

Germany: Annalena Baerbock becomes prime target of sexist hate speech 10.05.2021

Threats against politicians have sharply risen ahead of September's general elections. The leading candidate to replace Angela Merkel has rapidly become the prime target for misogyny, vitriol, and fake news.

Why COVID-19 vaccines can't change our DNA - DW fact checker Joscha Weber explains 15.04.2021

More than 830 million vaccine doses have been administered as the biggest vaccination campaign in history continues in the fight against COVID-19. But still there is a lot of hesitancy and mistrust, fueled by online disinformation and fake news on the coronavirus. DW's fact checker Joscha Weber debunks three vaccination myths.
FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

Venezuela: Facebook freezes Maduro's page over COVID misinformation 27.03.2021

According to the social media platform, Venezuela's president posted misleading information about the coronavirus that "violated" its policies and put people's health at risk.
Zeitschriften und Fake News Zeitschriften und Fake News, 30.07.2020, Borkwalde, Brandenburg, Aus Zeitungsbuchstaben wurde die Worte Fake News gebildet. *** Zeitschriften und Fake News Zeitschriften und Fake News, 30 07 2020, Borkwalde, Brandenburg, Germany, The words Fake News were formed from newspaper letters

Russian disinformation mainly targets Germany: EU report 09.03.2021

The EUvsDisinfo database has exposed how Russia uses "doublespeak" to spread uncertainty and discord, giving Russian officials more room to maneuver.
