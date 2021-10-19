Unsubstantiated reports, or fake news, have proliferated on social media platforms. They purport to offer scoops not covered, or allegedly covered up, by traditional media outlets.

Since the 2016 US presidential elections, media attention has shifted to the growing phenomenon of fake news, given its role in propelling Donald Trump to victory. From Hillary Clinton funding the "Islamic State" to "pizzagate," fake news has serious implications for the future of democratic societies. DW's coverage regarding fake news is collated below.