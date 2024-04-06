  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
MigrationEurope

How the EU compromised its values on migration

Janina Semenova | Philipp Barth | Laura Kabelka
June 4, 2024

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire. The bloc has agreed on tough restrictions and is making deals with autocrats to keep migrants out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gawx
Skip next section Similar stories from Europe

Similar stories from Europe

A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
PoliticsJune 2, 202401:24 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU and Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The European Union is pledging to provide Ukraine with support over the long-term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
People hold banners in support of LGBTQ rights in Windhoek, Namibia,

Namibia strikes down laws criminalizing gay sex

A high court said banning the so-called sodomy and unnatural sexual acts was unconstitutional.
Human RightsJune 27, 202401:41 min
woman walking passed huts in a refugee camp

Reports of widespread rape and killing in Sudan's Darfur

Rights groups say the RSF and allied Arab militias have committed widespread atrocities in Sudan.
ConflictsJune 27, 202404:47 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

"DW News" Sendungslogo (Composite)

DW News

Full-length news bulletins - on the hour, every hour. DW News goes deep beneath the surface, providing the key stories from Europe and around the world.

Go to show DW News