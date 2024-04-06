  1. Skip to content
DW correspondent and author Janina Semenova

Janina Semenova

Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
A composite image of an Israeli and Palestinian flag with a map of the Middle East: "Is this truly the least solvable conflict?" (headline)

Why is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so hard to resolve?

Amid a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, DW looks at possible solutions to the complex issue.
ConflictsNovember 6, 202314:07 min
Russland | Evakuierte aus Kursk

Kursk fighting: What Russian TV viewers don't see

State media are putting a postive spin on events, but families of frontline troops are becoming increasingly dismayed.
ConflictsAugust 13, 202402:48 min
A composite image showing Donald Trump pointing, next to a yellow and peach map of the US/Mexico border, and a border wall topped with barbed wire

What's the real story of the US-Mexico border wall?

Donald Trump promised to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. But the efforts to fortify it didn't start with him.
PoliticsAugust 13, 202412:44 min
A Kursk Region traffic sign is seen with a lorry driving down the road

What's behind Ukraine's Kursk operation in Russia?

Moscow has sent reinforcements to its southern Kursk border region, after Ukrainian troops moved into the area.
ConflictsAugust 9, 2024
Thumbnails Mapped out Chechnya

How Putin recycles his war strategies

Vladimir Putin's first war in the Russian republic of Chechnya shows us what could still be ahead for Ukraine.
ConflictsFebruary 16, 202417:46 min
The G20 summit logo

Why the G20 matters

The G20, a forum of the world's major economies, is meeting in New Delhi at a time of unprecedented challenges.
PoliticsSeptember 7, 202309:23 min
Nagorno-Karabakh residents say basic supplies running out

Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are reported to be in urgent need of food, medicine and other supplies.
PoliticsAugust 21, 202301:54 min
