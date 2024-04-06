You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Janina Semenova
Janina Semenova

Featured stories by Janina Semenova
How the EU compromised its values on migration
The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
Migration
06/04/2024
June 4, 2024
12:34 min
Why Iran and Israel are enemies
The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
Conflicts
12/01/2023
December 1, 2023
13:29 min
Why is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so hard to resolve?
Amid a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, DW looks at possible solutions to the complex issue.
Conflicts
11/06/2023
November 6, 2023
14:07 min
Stories by Janina Semenova
Kursk fighting: What Russian TV viewers don't see
Kursk fighting: What Russian TV viewers don't see
State media are putting a postive spin on events, but families of frontline troops are becoming increasingly dismayed.
Conflicts
08/13/2024
August 13, 2024
02:48 min
What's the real story of the US-Mexico border wall?
What's the real story of the US-Mexico border wall?
Donald Trump promised to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. But the efforts to fortify it didn't start with him.
Politics
08/13/2024
August 13, 2024
12:44 min
What's behind Ukraine's Kursk operation in Russia?
What's behind Ukraine's Kursk operation in Russia?
Moscow has sent reinforcements to its southern Kursk border region, after Ukrainian troops moved into the area.
Conflicts
08/09/2024
August 9, 2024
How Putin recycles his war strategies
How Putin recycles his war strategies
Vladimir Putin's first war in the Russian republic of Chechnya shows us what could still be ahead for Ukraine.
Conflicts
02/16/2024
February 16, 2024
17:46 min
Why the G20 matters
Why the G20 matters
The G20, a forum of the world's major economies, is meeting in New Delhi at a time of unprecedented challenges.
Politics
09/07/2023
September 7, 2023
09:23 min
Nagorno-Karabakh residents say basic supplies running out
Nagorno-Karabakh residents say basic supplies running out
Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are reported to be in urgent need of food, medicine and other supplies.
Politics
08/21/2023
August 21, 2023
01:54 min
