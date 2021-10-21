Russian lawyer Alexei Navalny has made a name for himself as an anti-Kremlin courruption-fighting blogger.

Alexei Navalny has been arrested several times for organizing mass protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government. Navalny wants to run for president in 2018, but the election commissioner has said prior convictions for embezzlement would mean his candidacy is in doubt.