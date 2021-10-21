Visit the new DW website

Alexei Navalny

Russian lawyer Alexei Navalny has made a name for himself as an anti-Kremlin courruption-fighting blogger.

Alexei Navalny has been arrested several times for organizing mass protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government. Navalny wants to run for president in 2018, but the election commissioner has said prior convictions for embezzlement would mean his candidacy is in doubt. This page shows an automatic compilation of DW content.

6616494 03.08.2021 Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer at Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the list of foreign agents), is seen outside Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court after the sentencing hearing in her public health safety violation case, in Moscow, Russia. A Russian court slapped Lyubov Sobol, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, with a year and a half of restricted movement for breaching coronavirus regulations this year. Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

Russia puts Navalny's ally Lyubov Sobol on wanted list 21.10.2021

Lyubov Sobol is the latest opposition figure associated with Alexei Navalny to have been placed on the police's wanted list. She and several other allies of the Kremlin critic have fled Russia.

12/02/2021 Auf diesem Foto, das vom Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky zur Verfügung gestellt wurde, steht der russische Oppositionspolitiker Alexej Nawalny hinter einer Glasscheibe während einer Anhörung vor dem Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky. Der im Straflager inhaftierte russische Kremlgegner Alexej Nawalny hat ein Ende seines seit drei Wochen andauernden Hungerstreiks angekündigt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Navalny's struggle goes beyond an anti-corruption crusade 20.10.2021

Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des TagesFILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins 2021 Sakharov Prize 20.10.2021

The jailed Russian opposition leader has been awarded the European Parliament's rights prize for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.
6.10.2021, SARATOV, Russland, A view of the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No 1 under the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, its staff charged with abusing convicts. Filipp Kochetkov/TASS

Russia fires 5 prison officials amid sexual abuse allegations 06.10.2021

Prison officials in the southern Russian province of Saratov have been fired following the release of videos seeming to show torture and sexual abuse. Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the claims.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was arrested during March 26 anti-corruption rally, attends a hearing at a court in Moscow on March 27, 2017. - A Russian court on March 27 sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to 15 days behind bars after ruling that he had resisted police during a massive anti-corruption protest Sunday in Moscow. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) (Photo by VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia launches new probe targeting jailed critic Alexei Navalny 28.09.2021

The fresh probe comes after Navalny's allies were already banned as "extremist" earlier this year ahead of Russia's elections.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: A man views a screen displaying preliminary voting results at the Information center of the Russian Central Election Commission following the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters went to the polls to elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies voted to elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia held regional parliamentary elections. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.
22.08.2021, Russland, Moskau: Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, nimmt an einem Treffen mit Mitgliedern der Partei «Einiges Russland» teil. Putin hat die Hoffnung geäußert, dass die Kreml-Partei «Einiges Russland» ihre Dominanz im Parlament nach den Wahlen im September fortsetzen wird. Foto: Mikhail Voskresensky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: The Russian election wasn't one 20.09.2021

President Vladimir Putin has retained his power in the Duma as his country heads further down the road toward autocracy, writes DW's Christian F. Trippe.
16.09.2021 An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying the Smart Voting - jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls, in Moscow on September 16, 2021. - President Vladimir Putin on September 16, 2021 urged Russians to vote in parliamentary polls this week in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running as part of an unprecedented crackdown. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Google, Apple remove Navalny's tactical voting app as Russian polls open 17.09.2021

The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.
In this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Navalny was accused of slandering a World War II veteran featured in the video promoting the constitutional reform allowing to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule. The politician slammed people in the video as corrupt stooges and traitors. (Babuskinsky District Court via AP)

Russia: Google told to clamp down on Navalny's 'Smart Voting' 05.09.2021

A Moscow court has ordered Google to stop displaying the term "smart voting" in its search results — two weeks before elections. Smart Voting is a strategy developed by Navalny's team against the pro-Putin bloc.
21.8.2021, Berlin BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidatin Janine Wissler Die Linke ModeratorInnen: Chiponda Chimbelu und Rosalia Romaniec

Exclusive: Germany was wrong to halt aid to Afghanistan, says Left Party top candidate Janine Wissler 21.08.2021

In an exclusive interview with DW, the socialist Left Party's lead candidate Janine Wissler sharply criticized the German government's response in Afghanistan. They "have endangered human lives," she said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2021. Guido Bergmann/BPA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Merkel asks Russia to pressure Taliban on evacuations 20.08.2021

In probably her last meeting with Vladimir Putin as German chancellor, Angela Merkel urged Russia to communicate with the Taliban the importance of evacuating civilians from Kabul.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA  FEBRUARY 2, 2021: Opposition activist Alexei Navalny (back) appears at Moscow City Court for a Simonovsky District Court hearing into an application by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service to convert his suspended sentence of three and a half years into a real jail term. Navalny, who had been wanted in Russia since December 2020 for violating probation conditions in the Yves Rocher case, was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow on his return to Russia from Germany on 17 January 2021. On 18 January, Moscow Regions Khimki Court ruled that Navalny be put into custody until 15 February 2021. Moscow City Court Press Service/TASS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russia levels new charge against jailed critic, Navalny 11.08.2021

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been hit with a new charge. The jailed critic must now answer to starting an organization that allegedly incites breaking laws.
03.08.2021 Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer at Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the list of foreign agents), is seen outside Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court before the sentencing hearing in her public health safety violation case, in Moscow, Russia. She has been charged with violation of sanitary and epidemiological standards during pro-Navalny protests last winter. She faces 2 years of curbs on her personal freedoms if found guilty. Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

Navalny lawyer Lyubov Sobol leaves Russia — reports 08.08.2021

Various media outlets in Russia are reporting Navalny lawyer Lyubov Sobol left Russia just days before she was to be placed under travel restrictions.
21.08.2020, Russland, Omsk: Oleg Navalny, Bruder des russischen Oppositionsführers Navalny, spricht vor dem Omsker Ambulanzkrankenhaus Nr. 1 zu den wartenden Journalisten. Oppositionspolitiker Alexej Nawalny, wird wegen Vergiftungsverdacht auf der Intensivstation des Krankenhauses behandelt. Die behandelnden Ärzte gehen derweil nicht von einer Vergiftung Nawalnys aus und hielten den 44-Jährigen zunächst nicht für transportfähig, weshalb sie sich weigerten, ihn in ein deutsches Krankenhaus zu überführen. Foto: Evgeniy Sofiychuk/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Russia: Court sentences Navalny's brother in connection with protests 06.08.2021

Oleg Navalny was accused of calling for mass protests in solidarity with his brother, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Russia has clamped down on demonstrations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Julia Nawalnaya berichtet über ihren Besuch im Straflager.

Navalny's wife brings borscht, cherries on three-day prison visit 06.08.2021

With a pot of borscht with sorrel and cherries, Yulia Navalnaya has visited the Pokrov prison camp for three days. Navalny sent his "warmest greetings to everyone."
14.06.2021 A graffiti depicting Alexei Anatolievich Navalny Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, he is known for his opposition to the regime of President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 14, 2021. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)

Russian regulator blocks Alexei Navalny's website 26.07.2021

Authorities have removed websites belonging to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and dozens of his allies. The move comes during the run-up to parliamentary elections in September.
