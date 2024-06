Since the death of her husband, Yulia Navalnaya has become a leading figure in the Russian opposition, calling President Vladimir Putin her enemy and blaming him for the death of her husband, Alexei Navalny.

She also opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine and a clampdown on civil rights in Russia.

Below, DW has curated some of its content about Yulia Navalnaya.