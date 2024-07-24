  1. Skip to content
Polish protesters angry over failure to ease abortion law

Adrianna Borowicz
July 24, 2024

Polish lawmakers earlier this month rejected a bill that sought to ease Poland's strict abortion legislation, triggering protests in front of parliament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ihIz

New protests against one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws took place on
Tuesday in Warsaw, Poland. 

According to current Polish legislation, which came into effect in October 2020 under the previous national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government, women can only legally have an abortions in the case of rape or incest or if the life of the mother is at risk. As a last resort, many women turn to NGOs, which obtain abortion pills from abroad. 

It is also illegal in Poland to help someone obtain an abortion. 

Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Civic Platform), who came to power in December 2023 after eight years of national-conservative rule, supported the draft that would have eased abortion restrictions in the country. But because three members of his own party did not cast their votes and several members of the ruling coalition voted against it, the bill was not passed. 

Women in particular feel betrayed and disappointed and are ready to continue to fight for their rights. 

