Donald Tusk is a Polish politician and historian. He has been President of the European Council since 1 December 2014.
Tusk, born 22 April 1957, was Prime Minister of Poland (2007–2014) and a co-founder and chairman of the Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) party. In March 2017, Tusk was re-elected for a second term as President of the European Council, receiving 27 of 28 votes; the one vote against him came from Beata Szydło, the Prime Minister of Poland. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Donald Tusk.
Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new president of the European People's Party, the largest bloc within the EU Parliament. Tusk vowed to fight "populists, manipulators and autocrats."
UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Boris Johnson's Brexit plans would falter in Brussels and at the hands of British politicians. Meanwhile, the EU's Donald Tusk said he remained "open but still unconvinced."