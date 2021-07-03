Visit the new DW website

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk is a Polish politician and historian. He has been President of the European Council since 1 December 2014.

Tusk, born 22 April 1957, was Prime Minister of Poland (2007–2014) and a co-founder and chairman of the Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) party. In March 2017, Tusk was re-elected for a second term as President of the European Council, receiving 27 of 28 votes; the one vote against him came from Beata Szydło, the Prime Minister of Poland. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Donald Tusk.

20.11.2019, Kroatien, Zagreb: Donald Tusk, der scheidende EU-Ratspräsident, blickt zur Seite, nachdem er während des Kongresses der Europäischen Volkspartei (EVP) zum neuen Präsidenten der EVP gewählt wurde. Foto: -/Ukrinform/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Former EU chief Donald Tusk to head Poland's opposition party 03.07.2021

Tusk said he took the role with the Civic Platform party to "fight the evil" of the country's conservative leadership. He helped establish the party in 2001 and led Poland as prime minister for two terms.
30.04.2020 A copy of the 'election package' documents is photographed for illustration photo with Poczta Polska mailbox in the background. Krakow, Poland on April 30, 2020. A voting package leaked in the upcoming correspondence election with a full list of candidates for Presidential office and with name and surname statement on secret voting. Despite coronavirus pandemic, Poland's government plans to hold the presidential election on May 10 in the form of a correspondence vote. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Poland faces election chaos with just days to go 06.05.2020

Poland has been set to hold a presidential election this weekend, but now not even the government knows if the vote will actually take place. Instead, the country might dissolve the parliament amid political infighting.
Riekofen - zweieinhalb Meter langer Stoßzahn eines Mammuts gefunden

German archaeologists unearth massive mammoth tusk 28.03.2020

Archaeologists in Bavaria had been out to find remains from medieval settlements when they stumbled across a much older and very rare find. "A complete stroke of luck," one expert said of the mammoth discovery.
An armed police officer covers a cordon near London Bridge in London, on November 29, 2019 after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge. - A man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device was shot dead by armed officers on London Bridge on Friday after a stabbing spree, in what police said was a terrorist incident. (Photo by DANIEL SORABJI / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SORABJI/AFP via Getty Images)

London Bridge attack: Poland honors narwhal tusk-wielding hero 01.12.2019

A Polish national who went after the London Bridge attacker with a 1.5-meter whale tusk is to receive a medal for courage from his country. Known only as Lukasz, the chef is being treated in hospital for stab wounds.
Outgoing president of the European Council Donald Tusk speaks after he was elected as president of European Peoples Party during the European Peoples Party (EPP) congress in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) |

Donald Tusk elected president of European People's Party, vows to fight populism 20.11.2019

Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new president of the European People's Party, the largest bloc within the EU Parliament. Tusk vowed to fight "populists, manipulators and autocrats."
European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hold a joint news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Tusk: Too much 'baggage' for Polish presidential run 05.11.2019

Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk says he will not run for president of his native Poland in 2020. The decision leaves it unclear who will run against right-wing incumbent Andrzej Duda in the spring.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: The Union flag flies in front of the Clock face on the Queen Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben on April 2, 2019 in London, England. The current deadline which the United Kingdom is to leave the European Union is April 12, 2019. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

EU grants Brexit extension — so what now? 28.10.2019

"Please do not waste this time," the EU's Donald Tusk implored in April when granting the UK its last Brexit extension. On Monday, he said the EU had agreed a third extension until January 31. So what comes next?
25.08.2019+++Biarritz, Frankreich+++ G7 Summit 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture date: Sunday August 25, 2019. See PA story POLITICS G7. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire URN:44835549 |

Donald Tusk: EU agrees to delay Brexit until January 31 28.10.2019

PM Boris Johnson wrote a letter last week asking for a delay after British lawmakers forced his hand. EU member states agree to grant Britain a three-month flexible delay, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to lawmakers inside the House of Commons in London, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. At a rare weekend sitting of Parliament, Johnson implored legislators to ratify the Brexit deal he struck this week with the other 27 EU leaders. Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Stephen Barclay, sitting at left. (House of Commons via AP) |

British MPs approve delay to Brexit deal decision 19.10.2019

The vote on the Brexit deal has been postponed as the UK Parliament effectively forced PM Boris Johnson to request yet another extension from the EU. Johnson is expected to write to the EU's Donald Tusk within hours.
09.10.2019 *** TOPSHOT - Civilians flee amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border on October 9, 2019. - Turkey launched a broad assault on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria today, with intensive bombardment paving the way for an invasion made possible by the withdrawal of US troops. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't 'weaponize' refugees, EU's Tusk tells Turkey 11.10.2019

The European Council president has told Turkey not to use refugees to "blackmail" the EU with regards to Syria. Meanwhile, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg was more cautious when meeting the Turkish foreign minister.
11.10.2019 **+ Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay poses with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 11, 2019. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

Brexit: EU, UK get go-ahead to 'intensify talks' 11.10.2019

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Stephen Barclay will "intensify" negotiations after getting the go-ahead from the remaining 27 member states. The EU Commission will assess their progress on Monday.
Wieczorek Hard coal mine in Katowice, Poland, 17 November 2015. In the mine decided to return to the traditional ways of coal mining. Miners do not use the combine and coal is recovered by using explosives. First miners drill holes in coal rock with drilling machines, than blow the rock up with explosives and the thus obtained coal is loaded on the conveyor belt. That is why the mine produces more thick coal, especially highly regarded by small and individual customers. Also the price of thick coal is higher than the price of coal fine. PAP/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT |

How Sunday's election may impact Poland's economy 10.10.2019

Poland’s ruling party, PiS, has cobbled together a winning brand, with doses of economic redistribution, social conservatism and patriotic rhetoric. But will it be enough in Sunday's election to win an outright majority?
October 3, 2019, London, London, UK: London, UK. Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn in Westminster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed his proposed plan for the UKÃs departure from the EU. (Credit Image: © Rob Pinney/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

Labour's Corbyn: Johnson's Brexit plan won't pass Brussels, or Parliament 03.10.2019

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Boris Johnson's Brexit plans would falter in Brussels and at the hands of British politicians. Meanwhile, the EU's Donald Tusk said he remained "open but still unconvinced."
Weather Jan 18th.STANDALONE PHOTO A view at sunset of The Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 18, 2011. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:10050548 |

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe 01.10.2019

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far.
Brexit. (left to right) Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House, Westminster, where they will sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down Parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture date: Tuesday August 27, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire URN:44879663 |

UK opposition parties agree to work together against no-deal Brexit 27.08.2019

Britain's opposition groups say they have agreed to cooperate in a bid to prevent a "no deal" Brexit. However, they were tight lipped on how they planned to do this, beyond saying they favored the parliamentary route.
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a news conference on the margins of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

G7 Summit: EU's Tusk says meeting will be 'difficult test of unity' 24.08.2019

The list of issues for this year's G7 summit is long, with escalating trade tensions with the US, the UK's pending exit from the EU and fires in the Amazon looming over leaders as they gather in southern France.

