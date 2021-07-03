Donald Tusk is a Polish politician and historian. He has been President of the European Council since 1 December 2014.

Tusk, born 22 April 1957, was Prime Minister of Poland (2007–2014) and a co-founder and chairman of the Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) party. In March 2017, Tusk was re-elected for a second term as President of the European Council, receiving 27 of 28 votes; the one vote against him came from Beata Szydło, the Prime Minister of Poland. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Donald Tusk.