  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warWildfires
SocietyPoland

Poland: Have things improved for the LGBTQ+ community?

Urszula Jablonska
August 13, 2024

Poland still has the worst record on LGBTQ+ rights in the EU. Its new center-left government promised change for the better. But has life actually improved for the LGBTQ+ community under Donald Tusk's government?

https://p.dw.com/p/4jPng

When Poland's center-left government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk came to power late last year, it promised change for the better for the LGBTQ+ community. 

The anti-LGBTQ+ narrative of the previous national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government made life very difficult for the community. In 2019, for example, several municipalities in Poland led by the ruling party declared themselves "LGBT-ideology-free" zones, with the leaders of PiS saying they were promoting family values. 

According to the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA), Poland ranks last in the EU  when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights — lagging far behind Malta, Belgium and Denmark at the top of the table. The ILGA ranking is based on an examination of 74 criteria that measure the legal and social acceptance of LGBTQ people such as marriage equality and adoption for gay couples, gender identity, gender recognition and anti-hate crime measures.

So, how are things now, almost ten months into the new government? 
 

Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Screenshot the three queer people featured in video

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more