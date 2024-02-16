  1. Skip to content
Headshot of a smiling young woman (Urszula Jablonska) with long, dark brown hair
Urszula JablonskaImage: Privat

Urszula Jablonska

DW journalist specializing in social issues and new technologies

In DW's Polish service, Urszula Jablonska is responsible for youth issues. Among other things, she is the author of the department's "Generation Y" video podcast series.

From Taiwan to Canada, Urszula is passionate about traveling. The trajectory of her education — from business in her native Poland and Taiwan to human-computer interaction in Germany and Canada — infuses her journalism with a profound and versatile perspective.

She sees journalism as her "ikigai," viewing it as a vocation that blends her work with her true passion. Her role at Deutsche Welle involves delving into the lives of Europe's younger generation, and she strives in all her projects to reflect this generation's diversity and spark creativity.

Stories by Urszula Jablonska

Belgium: Church gets new lease of life as a temple of beer

Belgium: Church gets new lease of life as a temple of beer

A former Catholic church in Mechelen has been transformed from a place of worship into a microbrewery.
SocietyFebruary 16, 202403:49 min
What's it like to be a cyborg? Meet artist Manel de Aguas

What's it like to be a cyborg? Meet artist Manel de Aguas

Spanish artist Manel de Aguas has implants in his head that allow him to sense things no other human can.
SocietyDecember 4, 202303:26 min
