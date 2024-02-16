Urszula Jablonska

From Taiwan to Canada, Urszula is passionate about traveling. The trajectory of her education — from business in her native Poland and Taiwan to human-computer interaction in Germany and Canada — infuses her journalism with a profound and versatile perspective.

She sees journalism as her "ikigai," viewing it as a vocation that blends her work with her true passion. Her role at Deutsche Welle involves delving into the lives of Europe's younger generation, and she strives in all her projects to reflect this generation's diversity and spark creativity.