What's it like to be a cyborg? Meet artist Manel de Aguas

SocietyEuropeWhat's it like to be a cyborg? Meet artist Manel de AguasTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyEuropeUrszula Jablonska12/04/2023December 4, 2023Manel de Aguas defines himself as a transspecies. He has weather fins installed in his head that allow him to sense things no other human can. The Spanish artist now lives in Berlin and makes music inspired by his cyborg experiences. https://p.dw.com/p/4Zkh2