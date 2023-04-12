  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
SocietyEurope

What's it like to be a cyborg? Meet artist Manel de Aguas

Urszula Jablonska
December 4, 2023

Manel de Aguas defines himself as a transspecies. He has weather fins installed in his head that allow him to sense things no other human can. The Spanish artist now lives in Berlin and makes music inspired by his cyborg experiences.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zkh2
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Igor Levit and Michel Friedman

An evening of music against antisemitism

Igor Levit put together a concert to break the silence over a lack sympathy for rising antisemitism in Germany.
SocietyNovember 29, 202302:29 min
external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Videostill | HER - Women in Asia | Staffel 2

Being my own boss

Around the world, women play important roles in business. Either as bosses and high-ranking managers of international corporations, as self-employed owners and operators of small kiosks, or even as founders of start-ups. This edition portrays three women from three different worlds, but they all have one thing in common: their passion for their business.
SocietyApril 17, 202315:25 min
Show more