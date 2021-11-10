Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sci-Tech

E coli bacterium, computer artwork This rod- shaped, Gram-negative species of bacteria has numerous tail-like flagella which help it move. E. coli is a normal inhabitant of the human intestine and is usually harmless. Under certain conditions its numbers may increase and cause infection. Some strains are responsible for gastroenteritis in children, particularly in tropical countries. It can cause traveller s diarrhoea and 80% of all urinary tract infections. It is also the organism most used in genetic studies. Escherichia coli can carry the gene for NDM-1, an enzyme which makes bacteria resistant to a broad range of beta-lactam antibiotics. Bacteria which carry such genes are often referred to as superbugs , since infections with these bacteria are resistant to all standard antibiotics. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY ALFREDxPASIEKA/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F003/0702 e Coli Computer Artwork This Rod Shaped Gram Negative Species of Bacteria has numerous Tail Like Which Help IT Move e Coli IS a Normal inhabitant of The Human intestine and IS usually harmless Under Certain Conditions its Numbers May Increase and cause Infection Some are responsible for in Children particularly in Tropical Countries IT CAN cause Traveller S diarrhea and 80 of All urinary tract Infections IT IS Thus The organism Most Used in Genetic Studies Escherichia Coli CAN Carry The Genes for 1 to Enzymes Which makes Bacteria resistant to a Broad Range of Beta antibiotics Bacteria Which Carry Search Genes are Often to As superbugs Since Infections With Thesis Bacteria are resistant to All Standard antibiotics PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY ALFREDxPASIEKA SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F003

CRISPR-Cas9: A weapon against antibiotic-resistant superbugs? 10.11.2021

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. A technology to edit genes, called CRIPSR-Cas9, could help us eliminate these superbugs, a new study has found.
Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
NASA's Orion spacecraft is stacked on top of the SLS rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Friday November 5, 2021. The vehicle is planned to fly on NASA's first Artemis mission to the moon and beyond in 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

NASA postpones astronaut moon mission until 2025 10.11.2021

The planned moon landing has been pushed back by at least a year over budgetary issues and legal disputes. Astronauts will return to the lunar surface no sooner than 2024.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The anti-COVID pills (the good news & the bad news) 09.11.2021

It's the news we've all been waiting for: a handful of pills that promise to take our COVID away. But how many people were they actually tested on? And do they carry any risks that might not be clear at this point?
COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — A very good morning 06.11.2021

COVID-19 vaccines are getting refined and retested as we speak. In the meantime, why not start your day ⁠with an extra dash of hedonistic pleasure?
The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over 05.11.2021

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Why do we eat the same thing for breakfast? 04.11.2021

We'd never eat the same meal, day after day, for lunch or dinner. And yet somehow breakfast is just... different. Why?
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

COVID-19: Is there a new vaccine coming? 03.11.2021

First dose, second dose, booster shot ... and then? BioNTech's co-founder gave DW an update.
Handout photo dated April 15, 2011 of NASA engineer Ernie Wright looks on as the first six flight ready James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror segments are prepped to begin final cryogenic testing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. Last summer, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) set an October 31, 2021, launch date for the $ 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, but it's having to delay the science observatory's trip into space once again. Thankfully, the launch might take place just a few weeks later, in November or early December. A rescheduled date is unlikely to be confirmed until later this summer or perhaps in the fall. The instrument, successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is the largest science observatory ever placed into space, will launch on a European Ariane 5 rocket from a spaceport in French Guiana. Photo by NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM

James Webb: Our best-ever space telescope is set for launch 03.11.2021

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash at the Sun's lower center, on October 28, 2021. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized here in teal. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground; however, when intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. NASA/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Strong solar flare could disrupt navigation, lead to auroras 30.10.2021

A major solar flare was seen as a bright flash at the sun's lower center this week, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. This is one of the strongest solar storms in the star's current weather cycle.

Enterobacteriaceae bacteria, illustration Illustration of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria. Individual bacterium are shown as pink rod shapes with multiple hair-like flagella used for motility. The Enterobacteriaceae family contains over a hundred species including Shigella, Klebsiella, Salmonella and Escherichia coli and can be found in animal guts, water and soil. Some Enterobacteriaceae members are animal and plant parasites. *** Enterobacteriaceae bacteria, illustration Illustration of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria Individual bacterium are shown as pink rod shapes with multiple hair like flagella used for motility The Enterobacteriaceae family contains over a hundred species including Shigella, Klebsiella, Salmonella and Escherichia coli and c PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY AlissaxEckert/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F028/0197

Donovanosis: 'Flesh-eating' STI has doctors worried 29.10.2021

A rare sexually transmitted infection called donovanosis, which causes ulcers and damaging scarring of the genitals, is getting attention after doctors say cases are rising in the United Kingdom.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Not like the other 29.10.2021

Why are vaccinated people dying less often from non-COVID factors, too? Also, there was never any good reason to exclude women from research for being too 'emotionally variable' during menstruation — and now there's data to prove it.
Der ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer beim Training (zu dpa «Der Countdown läuft: Astronaut Maurer vor dem Start zur ISS»). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A German in space: Last words before launch to the ISS 29.10.2021

German Matthias Maurer is set to start his expedition to the International Space Station. Only two Germans have gone before him. He's patiently awaited his turn.
Students from different institutions hold placards and banners as they participate in a climate protest in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide plan to skip class Friday in protest over their governments' failure to act against global warming. The coordinated 'school strike' was inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) |

Why even climate change needs a good narrative 29.10.2021

Have scientists failed to tell the story of climate change? Do fiction writers do it better? A climate scientist and science fiction writer in conversation.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Women, men & emotions 28.10.2021

Men, a new study has shown, are just as "moody" as women — no matter what time of the month it is.
Show more articles