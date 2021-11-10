Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. A technology to edit genes, called CRIPSR-Cas9, could help us eliminate these superbugs, a new study has found.
Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
The planned moon landing has been pushed back by at least a year over budgetary issues and legal disputes. Astronauts will return to the lunar surface no sooner than 2024.
It's the news we've all been waiting for: a handful of pills that promise to take our COVID away. But how many people were they actually tested on? And do they carry any risks that might not be clear at this point?
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines are getting refined and retested as we speak. In the meantime, why not start your day with an extra dash of hedonistic pleasure?
Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
We'd never eat the same meal, day after day, for lunch or dinner. And yet somehow breakfast is just... different. Why?
First dose, second dose, booster shot ... and then? BioNTech's co-founder gave DW an update.
With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.
A major solar flare was seen as a bright flash at the sun's lower center this week, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. This is one of the strongest solar storms in the star's current weather cycle.
A rare sexually transmitted infection called donovanosis, which causes ulcers and damaging scarring of the genitals, is getting attention after doctors say cases are rising in the United Kingdom.
Why are vaccinated people dying less often from non-COVID factors, too? Also, there was never any good reason to exclude women from research for being too 'emotionally variable' during menstruation — and now there's data to prove it.
German Matthias Maurer is set to start his expedition to the International Space Station. Only two Germans have gone before him. He's patiently awaited his turn.
Have scientists failed to tell the story of climate change? Do fiction writers do it better? A climate scientist and science fiction writer in conversation.
Men, a new study has shown, are just as "moody" as women — no matter what time of the month it is.
