Jaroslaw Kaczynski is a Polish conservative politician and lawyer. He co-founded the right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) in 2001.

Kaczynski, born in 1949, served as prime minister of Poland from July 2006 to November 2007. He is the identical twin brother of the late Polish President Lech Kaczynski, who died on April 10, 2010, in the crash of a Polish Air Force jet on a landing attempt at Smolensk-North airport in Russia. Jaroslaw Kaczynski i is widely considered the mastermind behind the PiS victories in both the 2015 presidential and 2015 parliamentary elections. Even though he does not serve as either prime minister or president, he is seen by some as de facto leader and the most powerful man in Poland.