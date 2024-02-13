Ukraine 'defends all of' Europe against Russia

ConflictsGlobal issuesUkraine 'defends all of' Europe against RussiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGlobal issuesRichard Walker02/13/2024February 13, 2024Christoph Heusgen, a former German UN ambassador, stressed the importance of NATO countries supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia and paying their equal share of military spending ahead of the Munich Security Conference.https://p.dw.com/p/4cLSPAdvertisement