  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineIndonesia
ConflictsGlobal issues

Ukraine 'defends all of' Europe against Russia

Richard Walker
February 13, 2024

Christoph Heusgen, a former German UN ambassador, stressed the importance of NATO countries supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia and paying their equal share of military spending ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cLSP
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain

Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grain deal

Millions of people across the globe depend on the grain and other food products from Ukraine.
ConflictsJuly 14, 202301:57 min
DW World Stories Sendungslogo Composite

World Stories - The Week in Reports

Russian school propaganda; Indonesian fishermen sue cement company for climate damages
ConflictsApril 17, 202312:36 min
DW World Stories Sendungslogo Composite

World Stories – The Week in Reports

Will Ukraine boycott the Olympics? New homes for refugees in Goslar. Cows run loose in Corsica.
ConflictsApril 16, 202312:36 min
Show more