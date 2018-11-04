Opinion: Iran's options are either sanctions or corruption

When he was elected in 2013, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani sharply criticized his predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for widespread corruption, which was partly a result of an attempt from Tehran to bypass US and UN-imposed sanctions.

Before signing the Iran nuclear deal that eased these sanctions in 2015, Iran tried to bypass the US and UN by selling its oil through undercover government and private channels.

This strategy laid the groundwork for unprecedented corruption, which included Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the police and even private citizens who sold Iranian oil on the black market. This allowed sizable fortunes to amass, with millions of US dollars never finding their way to Iran's tax coffers.

Jamshid Barzegar is head of DW's Farsi service

At the time, Former President Ahmadinejad was proud of Iran's entrepreneurial prowess and Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described bypassing sanctions as a wise way to confront "the enemy."

"I deem it necessary to thank the people who are working hard to make the sanctions ineffective," said Khamenei in 2011. "It is necessary to use all the correct, logical, clever and wise techniques in this regard."

But only two years later, Rouhani came into office and promised to stop bypassing and establish transparency to fight massive corruption rooted at the heart of the regime.

Now it seems Rouhani has forgotten his sharp criticism, which was welcomed by experts and voters. He admits the Iran will bypass sanctionsonce again "with great pride." He omits the consequences for the Iranian economy, which is still suffering from the country's former attempt at bypassing sanctions.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Sanctions signed off US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Where's the money? The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Planes, cars and carpets Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Fuel to the fire A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect 'Psychological warfare' Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect EU protection European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions. Author: Keith Walker



Black market oil?

The bypass process has already started. Iranian oil tankers have completely disappeared from the radar since the end of October. During the previous round of sanctions, Iran stored oil on huge tankers sitting off the coast because it eases the clandestine sale of oil.

According to the Stockholm-based oil tanker observation website TankerTracker.com, 11 million barrels of oil are stored on six ships in the Persian Gulf.

Those tankers are not totally in dark as satellites can locate their position. However, who is selling the oil to whom and for what price remains unclear. Another question is how will revenues generated by illegal oil sales reach Iran's treasury?

Many Iranian's who voted twice for Rouhani now accuse him of lying or at least forgetting his promises including for more socio-political transparency, fighting corruption and solving economic problems through diplomacy.

One thing is certain: The government can't meet these expectations only by bypassing sanctions. Returning proudly to a flawed strategy that is a proven failure is just another sign that Rouhani has not been able to fulfill his promises.