 Angela Merkel warns of global political disintegration at Munich Security Conference | News | DW | 16.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Angela Merkel warns of global political disintegration at Munich Security Conference

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a disintegration of international political structures. Speaking in Munich, she called for greater cooperation and stressed the importance of NATO.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during Munich Security Conference

The chancellor on Saturday said international security structures to maintain security were under increasing pressure to meet the demands of a changing world.

"What we see as an overall architecture underpinning our world as we know it is a bit of a puzzle now, if you like it has collapsed into many tiny parts," Merkel told her audience at the Munich Security Conference.

"We have to think of integrated structures and interdependencies,” said Merkel, who noted a deterioration in relations with Russia.

While the chancellor asserted the importance of NATO as an alliance, she stressed that a holistic approach was needed, embracing economic and political realities as well as military ones.

"We need NATO as an anchor of stability on a stormy sea. We need it as a community of shared values. We should never forget that NATO was not founded only as a military alliance but as an alliance of nations that share values; that share the same values as regards human rights, as regards democracy; guidelines that we all share."

Trans-Atlantic audience

Merkel directed several specifics in her speech at the US, questioning the wisdom of a rapid US withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan and the notion that German car exports represented a threat to US national security. She stressed that carmaker BMW's largest plant is in the US, not in Bavaria.

The three-day conference in the Bavarian capital began on Friday, with some 30 heads of state and government in attendance.  Delegates were set to discuss trans-Atlantic relations, tensions between Russia and the West and conflict in the Middle East.

Watch video 03:40
Now live
03:40 mins.

Munich Security Conference: Ursula von der Leyen talks to DW's Melinda Crane

DW recommends

Germany wants UK military 'as close as possible' after Brexit

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told DW that Europe would welcome continued military cooperation with the UK after Brexit. She shared the Munich Security Conference podium with her British counterpart. (15.02.2019)  

Europe's cybersecurity gap threatens infrastructure, elections

Cybersecurity experts have met with government officials ahead of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure — and many ask when Europe will finally shore up its gaps. (15.02.2019)  

Acting US defense secretary meets wary NATO allies

Patrick Shanahan may have been well received by NATO, but it remains to be seen if Trump will let him stay Pentagon chief. Shanahan is filling in after his former boss Jim Mattis quit over disputes with the US president. (14.02.2019)  

US pledges 'no unilateral troop reduction' in Afghanistan

The US defense secretary has vowed to coordinate with NATO allies if Washington decides to withdraw from the war-torn country. Germany has welcomed the pledge, saying the next steps will be discussed by NATO ministers. (14.02.2019)  

Munich Security Conference: A masterclass in backroom diplomacy

Every year, powerful global leaders gather in Munich to discuss peace and diplomacy. But the conference is not just a show of power, it is a diplomatic laboratory of possibilities that takes place behind closed doors. (15.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Munich Security Conference: Ursula von der Leyen talks to DW's Melinda Crane  

Related content

Deutschland Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz

Munich Security Conference: A masterclass in backroom diplomacy 15.02.2019

Every year, powerful global leaders gather in Munich to discuss peace and diplomacy. But the conference is not just a show of power, it is a diplomatic laboratory of possibilities that takes place behind closed doors.

US-Militär an der mexikanischen Grenze

Munich Security Report sees world as a broken puzzle 11.02.2019

The global liberal order is fragmenting, but who can fit the pieces together again? That's the question posed by the report, released as a curtain-raiser for this week's Munich Security Conference.

Ben Hodges: US commitment to NATO ‘remains steadfast’ 15.02.2019

The defense and diplomacy gathering known as the Munich Security Conference opens amid debate over who should do what in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and other global hotspots. DW’s Sarah Kelly spoke to Ben Hodges, a strategic expert at the Washington-based research institute, the Center for European Policy Analysis, and a former commander of the US Army in Europe.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 